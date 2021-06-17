Evander Holyfield Exhibition Fight Pushed Back to August 14; Opponent TBD

Al Bello/Getty Images for Triller

Former world heavyweight boxing champion Evander Holyfield's return to the ring has been postponed to August 14, per Josh Peter of USA Today.

Holyfield was originally set to face ex-professional boxer Kevin McBride on June 5, but the match was bumped to Saturday, June 19, to avoid the Logan Paul vs. Floyd Mayweather Jr. card on June 6.

However, Holyfield's appearance won't take place until August after lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez, who was supposed to fight on the same card in the Triller Fight Club pay-per-view's main event, tested positive for COVID-19.

A Triller Fight Club executive exclusively relayed the news to Peter, who also noted that Holyfield's Aug. 14 opponent is to-be-determined.

Holyfield is attempting to join the fray of ex-boxing greats looking to make a comeback through exhibition bouts.

Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. sparred eight rounds in November, and Oscar De La Hoya will fight on Sept. 18 against Vitor Belfort.

Holyfield, 58, went 44-10-2 with one no-contest during his professional career. He won the WBA, WBC and IBF titles against Buster Douglas in 1990. His career includes victories over Riddick Bowe, George Foreman, Larry Holmes, Michael Moorer and Tyson (twice).

Video Play Button Videos you might like

His last fight occurred in May 2011, when he beat Brian Nielsen via 10th-round TKO.