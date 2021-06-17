X

    Tom Brady: Aaron Rodgers Will Make Choice That's Best for Him amid Packers Dispute

    Adam WellsJune 17, 2021

    AP Photo/Mike Roemer

    As Aaron Rodgers' reported rift with the Green Bay Packers continues to play out, Tom Brady chimed in on the situation. 

    In an interview with Jori Epstein of USA Today, Brady said he thinks Rodgers will "make the choices he feels are best for him."

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

