Chiefs' Andy Reid Says He Enjoyed His Time with Le'Veon Bell After RB's Comments

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid took the high road Thursday in response to recent comments made by running back Le'Veon Bell.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Reid said the following about coaching Bell last season: "I enjoyed my time with him. I'm pulling for him. That's how I roll."

Per Charles Goldman of USA Today's Chiefs Wire, Bell criticized Reid in an Instagram comment last week, writing: "I'll never play for Andy Reid again…I'd retire first."

Bell didn't back down from his comment Sunday when he posted this tweet on the matter:

The 29-year-old did make sure to tweet that he enjoyed his time in Kansas City overall aside from his issues with Reid, however:

Per ESPN's Adam Teicher, Bell ultimately apologized for going public with his thoughts on Reid, tweeting: "I'll admit that's somethin I could've and should've kept to myself & I apologize about that and that only... but I don't regret what I said, because that's how I feel..."

Bell appeared in nine regular-season games and one playoff game last season for the Chiefs, who signed him soon after he was released by the New York Jets in October.

Playing primarily as a backup to Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Bell rushed for 254 yards and two touchdowns on 63 carries while also making 13 receptions for 99 yards.

The 6'1", 225-pound Michigan State product was an elite running back during his first five NFL seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, earning three Pro Bowl and two first-team All-Pro nods.

He sat out the entire 2018 season because of a contract dispute before signing with the Jets, but he wasn't the same player in New York, rushing for 863 yards and three touchdowns to go along with 69 receptions for 500 yards and one score in 17 games for the Jets.

There was some thought Bell would discover some of his old magic in Kansas City's high-powered offense, but that wasn't the case.

Bell became such a nonfactor for the Chiefs during the latter part of the season that he had just two carries for six yards in the playoffs. He was inactive for the AFC Championship Game and did not play in Super Bowl LV.

Now Bell is a free agent, and it is unclear if he will receive another NFL chance given how much his play has dropped off over the past two seasons.