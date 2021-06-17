Report: NBC Seeks $6M to Air NFL Super Bowl 2022 Commercials; Linked to Olympics

AP Photo/Steve Luciano, File

Advertising costs for Super Bowl LVI on NBC could reportedly climb up to $6 million for a 30-second commercial.

Per Brian Steinberg of Variety, the network is negotiating the potential sale price for ads during the NFL's championship game on Feb. 13.

Steinberg added that NBC has been telling potential sponsors "they may have to buy an equal amount of ad inventory in its 2022 broadcast of the Beijing Winter Olympics" to receive "prominent placement" during the Super Bowl.

The Super Bowl is the most lucrative advertising event of the year for the network that has broadcast rights. Costs for a 30-second spot reached $5 million in 2017 for the game between the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots.

Per Sports Media Watch, every Super Bowl since 2006 between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Seattle Seahawks has drawn an average television audience of at least 90 million viewers.

The Super Bowl averaged at least 100 million viewers in 10 of 11 years from 2010-2020. NBC has broadcast rights to Super Bowl LVI and the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Super Bowl LVI is scheduled to take place on Feb. 13 from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The Olympics will run from Feb. 4-20.