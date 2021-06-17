X

    Report: NBC Seeks $6M to Air NFL Super Bowl 2022 Commercials; Linked to Olympics

    Adam WellsJune 17, 2021

    AP Photo/Steve Luciano, File

    Advertising costs for Super Bowl LVI on NBC could reportedly climb up to $6 million for a 30-second commercial. 

    Per Brian Steinberg of Variety, the network is negotiating the potential sale price for ads during the NFL's championship game on Feb. 13. 

    Steinberg added that NBC has been telling potential sponsors "they may have to buy an equal amount of ad inventory in its 2022 broadcast of the Beijing Winter Olympics" to receive "prominent placement" during the Super Bowl. 

    The Super Bowl is the most lucrative advertising event of the year for the network that has broadcast rights. Costs for a 30-second spot reached $5 million in 2017 for the game between the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots. 

    Per Sports Media Watch, every Super Bowl since 2006 between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Seattle Seahawks has drawn an average television audience of at least 90 million viewers. 

    The Super Bowl averaged at least 100 million viewers in 10 of 11 years from 2010-2020. NBC has broadcast rights to Super Bowl LVI and the 2022 Winter Olympics. 

    Super Bowl LVI is scheduled to take place on Feb. 13 from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The Olympics will run from Feb. 4-20.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!


    Related

      Defensive Backs Who Deserve the Bag

      @SOBO55 highlights five DBs who should get a big payday in 2021

      Defensive Backs Who Deserve the Bag
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Defensive Backs Who Deserve the Bag

      Brent Sobleski
      via Bleacher Report

      Glazer: Rodgers Still Wants Out

      NFL insider says teams should keep calling Packers about Aaron Rodgers: 'I know he still wants out' (Pat McAfee Show) 🎥

      Glazer: Rodgers Still Wants Out
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Glazer: Rodgers Still Wants Out

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      NFL, NFLPA Agree to Updated COVID-19 Protocols

      NFL, NFLPA Agree to Updated COVID-19 Protocols
      NFL logo
      NFL

      NFL, NFLPA Agree to Updated COVID-19 Protocols

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      NBC Seeks $6M for Super Bowl LV Ads

      Potential sponsors may have to also pay for ads in this summer's Olympics if they want prominent placement in SB (Variety)

      NBC Seeks $6M for Super Bowl LV Ads
      NFL logo
      NFL

      NBC Seeks $6M for Super Bowl LV Ads

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report