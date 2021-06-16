Tiger Woods Honored with Plaque at Torrey Pines Commemorating 2008 US Open Title

Tiger Woods Honored with Plaque at Torrey Pines Commemorating 2008 US Open TitleJune 17, 2021
AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File
Golf legend Tiger Woods was recognized on the No. 18 hole at Torrey Pines Golf Club, with a new plaque recognizing his legendary putt—with two stress fractures and a torn ACL—that forced a playoff before he went on to win the 2008 U.S. Open.
The plaque was unveiled as the San Diego City Council and Mayor Todd Gloria proclaimed the official start of United States Open Championship Week in the city, according to David Dusek of GolfWeek.
Woods—who hasn't won the U.S. Open since that iconic moment, which marked his third career victory in the major—won't be participating when the U.S. Open comes to San Diego this weekend as he continues to recover from injuries sustained in a February car crash.
Torrey Pines Honors Tiger 🙌
Course unveiled plaque commemorating Woods' famous putt from 2008 US Open