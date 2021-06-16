Robert Griffin III Reportedly Drawing Interest From ESPN, Fox for TV Analyst Role

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III has both ESPN and Fox bidding on his services as a TV analyst, if he's ready to hang up his cleats for good.

According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, the free agent aced his auditions with the competing networks, leading ESPN to increase its offer. The World Wide Leader would feature the 2011 Heisman Trophy winner on both their NFL and college football coverage should he sign there.

"Griffin really excelled in his auditions for ESPN and Fox," Marchand wrote. "Sources from both networks were blown away by Griffin; some said Griffin’s was among the top tryouts they have ever viewed."

The No. 2 overall pick by Washington in 2012—behind Stanford's Andrew Luck—spent the last two seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, backing up Lamar Jackson with 42 passing yards and two interceptions in four appearances in 2020. He tallied 225 passing yards, two picks and a touchdown over seven games in 2019.

Griffin dominated during his first season in the NFL, winning Rookie of the Year in 2012, but tore the ACL and MCL in his knee during the postseason. Even after recovering, the Baylor alum never got back to his elite level of play.

Given his success in both college and the NFL, both ESPN and Fox quickly circled in on him as a studio analyst after striking out on the likes of Peyton Manning and Drew Brees—the latter signing onto work with NBC. Marchand noted that ESPN would have opportunities to broadcast college games, work in the studio and discuss both NCAA and NFL issues on morning shows like "Get Up!".

The NY Post reporter added that Fox would try to use Griffin similar to Emmanuel Acho with opportunities across both levels of the sport available, as well.

It's unclear if Griffin has a deadline to make a decision on moving to TV or what his status is in the NFL.

The 31-year-old was released by Baltimore in January and has yet to find a new home.