Rory McIlroy Supports Banning Green-Reading Books: 'It's Made Everyone Lazier'

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Rory McIlroy would like to see the PGA Tour do away with green-reading books.

Talking to reporters Wednesday ahead of the 2021 U.S. Open, McIlroy explained that he thinks the books have "made everyone lazier."

"People don't put in the time to prepare the way they used to, and that's why you see so many more players at Augusta, for example, take their time around the greens, hit so many more putts. It's because they have to. It's because there is no greens book at Augusta," he added.

Per Luke Kerr-Dineen of Golf.com, green-reading books feature detailed breakdowns of every green and denote "the direction and degree of the slope from anywhere on the putting surface."

McIlroy might get his wish very soon.

Eamon Lynch of Golfweek noted the PGA Tour will likely ban the books before the start of the 2021-22 season after the player advisory council voted to outlaw them at a meeting earlier this month.

The Masters is the only tournament on the PGA Tour schedule that doesn't permit use of a green-reading book.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

In the meantime, McIlroy will look to conquer the south course at Torrey Pines starting Thursday while searching for his first win in a major since 2014.