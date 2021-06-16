X

    Tyreek Hill Says Chiefs Want 20-0 Season: 'That's What We're Shooting For'

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVJune 16, 2021

    AP Photo/Jason Behnken

    Perfection is the goal for Kansas City Chiefs star Tyreek Hill ahead of the 2021 NFL season.

    In May, quarterback Patrick Mahomes said he wants to post the first 20-0 record in NFL history.

    Hill echoed that sentiment Wednesday.

    "The future is what Patrick Mahomes said: 20-0," he told reporters. "That's what we're shooting for."

    A 20-win campaign is on the table after the NFL increased the regular season to 17 games starting this year.

    The 1972 Miami Dolphins remain the only team to finish with an unblemished record (17-0), an achievement the living members of that squad continue to celebrate every year whenever the last remaining unbeaten team goes down. 

    The 2007 New England Patriots came the closest to joining them, going 18-0 before losing to the New York Giants in Super Bowl XLII.

    As difficult as winning 20 games will be, it's an understandable marker for the Chiefs to lay down. The franchise won a Super Bowl in 2020, finishing 15-4 overall, and followed up by going 16-3 while reaching another Super Bowl this year. In terms of a tangible team objective, there isn't much left that Mahomes, Hill and their teammates haven't completed.

    The schedule doesn't do Kansas City any favors. Aside from the teams within its division, the AFC West club faces tough road tests at the Baltimore Ravens (Week 2) and Tennessee Titans (Week 7) and welcomes the Cleveland Browns (Week 1), Buffalo Bills (Week 5) and Dallas Cowboys (Week 11). The complexion of a Week 9 home matchup with the Green Bay Packers will drastically shift depending on the future of Aaron Rodgers.

