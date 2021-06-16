Ravens' Lamar Jackson New Contract Talks a 'Formality': 'He's Going to Get Paid'

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Lamar Jackson is due to hit free agency in 2023, but that doesn't appear to be a top priority for him or the Baltimore Ravens at the moment.

"Lamar understands what's important," head coach John Harbaugh told reporters Wednesday. "Look what he's done. He's going to get paid and he knows that."

Harbaugh also described an extension as a "formality."

For his part, Jackson said he's "not focused on that" and instead "focused on winning a Super Bowl."

When it comes to committing to a quarterback upon the expiration of his rookie contract, beating around the bush can backfire.

In one of the more famous cases in recent years, the Washington Football Team franchise-tagged Kirk Cousins for two years and painted themselves into a corner. Cousins subsequently signed a fully guaranteed four-year, $84 million deal with the Minnesota Vikings in 2018.

The Dallas Cowboys applied the franchise tag to Dak Prescott ahead of the 2020 season when the two sides couldn't work out a long-term agreement. They didn't exactly save much money in the process as he still got $160 million (including $126 million guaranteed) over four years.

In theory, Jackson's future should be pretty straightforward. He was the MVP in 2019 and followed up with a 2020 season that wasn't quite as prolific but still very good. He threw for 2,757 yards, 26 touchdowns and nine interceptions and ran for 1,005 yards and seven scores.

The 2016 Heisman Trophy winner probably won't match Patrick Mahomes' 10-year, $450 million contract, yet he's in a position to be one of the league's highest-paid quarterbacks. Beyond his on-field performance, he knows perfectly well the Ravens can ill afford to lose him for nothing as a free agent.

Neither Jackson nor Baltimore needs to feel rushed into making a final decision now. But it would probably be more beneficial for everyone involved to strike a deal sooner rather than later.