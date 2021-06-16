X

    Browns' Baker Mayfield in 'No Rush' to Sign New Contract Ahead of Training Camp

    Adam Wells
    AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File

    Coming off a fantastic 2020 season and with high expectations for the season ahead, Baker Mayfield isn't worried about his contract status right now. 

    Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, the Cleveland Browns quarterback said there's "no rush" to get a new deal done. 

    "I'm just trying to win games," Mayfield added. "It will handle itself."

    Browns owner Jimmy Haslam told reporters in April he expects the front office to work out a new deal with Mayfield, but he will leave the timing of it up to general manager Andrew Berry. 

    “Baker deserves a fifth-year option, and he and Andrew [Berry] have both addressed the possibility of things after that,’' Haslam said. “We’ll leave that up to Andrew to decide when that happens, but we’re well pleased with where Baker is."

    The Browns have already locked in Mayfield for the 2022 season by exercising the fifth-year option on his rookie contract for $18.86 million. 

    This offseason marks the first time that Mayfield, who was the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NFL draft, is eligible to sign a long-term extension with Cleveland. 

    Coming off an inconsistent 2019 season, Mayfield had the best year of his career under head coach Kevin Stefanski in 2020. The 26-year-old threw for 3,563 yards, 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

    The Browns went 11-5 during the regular season and made the playoffs for the first time since 2002. Their 48-37 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Wild Card round was the franchise's first postseason victory since Jan. 1, 1995. 

