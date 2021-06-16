X

    EPL Schedule 2021-22: Official List of Fixtures for New Premier League Season

    Adam WellsJune 16, 2021
    Alerted 3h ago in the B/R App

    Peter Powell - Pool/Getty Images

    Three weeks after last season ended, the anticipation for the English Premier League campaign has already begun with the release of the 2021-22 schedule on Wednesday. 

    Defending champion Manchester City will kick the season off on Aug. 14 on the road against Tottenham Hotspur. 

    Here's the entire 380-match schedule for the EPL season, courtesy of PremierLeague.com:

    Saturday 14 August

    Brentford vs. Arsenal
    Burnley vs. Brighton and Hove Albion
    Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace
    Everton vs. Southampton
    Leicester City vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers
    Manchester United vs. Leeds United
    Newcastle United vs. West Ham United
    Norwich City vs. Liverpool
    Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester City
    Watford vs. Aston Villa

    Saturday 21 August

    Arsenal vs. Chelsea
    Aston Villa vs. Newcastle
    Brighton vs. Watford
    Crystal Palace vs. Brentford
    Leeds vs. Everton
    Liverpool vs. Burnley
    Man City vs. Norwich
    Southampton vs. Man Utd
    West Ham vs. Leicester
    Wolves vs. Tottenham

    Saturday 28 August

    Aston Villa vs. Brentford
    Brighton vs. Everton
    Burnley vs. Leeds
    Liverpool vs. Chelsea
    Man City vs. Arsenal
    Newcastle vs. Southampton
    Norwich vs. Leicester
    Tottenham vs. Watford
    West Ham vs. Crystal Palace
    Wolves vs. Man Utd

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Saturday 11 September

    Arsenal vs. Norwich
    Brentford vs. Brighton
    Chelsea vs. Aston Villa
    Crystal Palace vs. Tottenham 
    Everton vs. Burnley
    Leeds vs. Liverpool
    Leicester vs. Man City
    Man Utd vs. Newcastle
    Southampton vs. West Ham
    Watford vs. Wolves

    Saturday 18 September

    Aston Villa vs. Everton
    Brighton vs. Leicester
    Burnley vs. Arsenal
    Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace
    Man City vs. Southampton
    Newcastle vs. Leeds
    Norwich vs. Watford
    Tottenham vs. Chelsea
    West Ham vs. Man Utd
    Wolves vs. Brentford

    Saturday 25 September

    Arsenal vs. Tottenham 
    Brentford vs. Liverpool
    Chelsea vs. Man City
    Crystal Palace vs. Brighton
    Everton vs. Norwich
    Leeds vs. West Ham
    Leicester vs. Burnley
    Man Utd vs. Aston Villa
    Southampton vs. Wolves
    Watford vs. Newcastle

    Saturday 2 October

    Brighton vs. Arsenal
    Burnley vs. Norwich
    Chelsea vs. Southampton
    Crystal Palace vs. Leicester
    Leeds vs. Watford
    Liverpool vs. Man City
    Man Utd vs. Everton
    Tottenham vs. Aston Villa
    West Ham vs. Brentford
    Wolves vs. Newcastle

    Saturday 16 October

    Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace
    Aston Villa vs. Wolves
    Brentford vs. Chelsea
    Everton vs. West Ham
    Leicester vs. Man Utd
    Man City vs. Burnley
    Newcastle vs. Tottenham
    Norwich vs. Brighton
    Southampton vs. Leeds
    Watford vs. Liverpool

    Saturday 23 October

    Arsenal vs. Aston Villa
    Brentford vs. Leicester
    Brighton vs. Man City
    Chelsea vs. Norwich
    Crystal Palace vs. Newcastle
    Everton vs. Watford
    Leeds vs. Wolves
    Man Utd vs. Liverpool
    Southampton vs. Burnley
    West Ham vs. Tottenham 

    Saturday 30 October

    Aston Villa vs. West Ham
    Burnley vs. Brentford
    Leicester vs. Arsenal
    Liverpool vs. Brighton
    Man City vs. Crystal Palace
    Newcastle vs. Chelsea
    Norwich vs. Leeds
    Tottenham vs. Man Utd
    Watford vs. Southampton
    Wolves vs. Everton

    Saturday 6 November

    Arsenal vs. Watford
    Brentford vs. Norwich
    Brighton vs. Newcastle
    Chelsea vs. Burnley
    Crystal Palace vs. Wolves
    Everton vs. Tottenham 
    Leeds vs. Leicester
    Man Utd vs. Man City
    Southampton vs. Aston Villa
    West Ham vs. Liverpool

    Saturday 20 November

    Aston Villa vs. Brighton
    Burnley vs. Crystal Palace
    Leicester vs. Chelsea
    Liverpool vs. Arsenal
    Man City vs. Everton
    Newcastle vs. Brentford
    Norwich vs. Southampton
    Tottenham vs. Leeds
    Watford vs. Man Utd
    Wolves vs. West Ham

    Saturday 27 November

    Arsenal vs. Newcastle
    Brentford vs. Everton
    Brighton vs. Leeds
    Burnley vs. Tottenham
    Chelsea vs. Man Utd
    Crystal Palace vs. Aston Villa
    Leicester vs. Watford
    Liverpool vs. Southampton
    Man City vs. West Ham
    Norwich vs. Wolves

    Tuesday 30 November

    Aston Villa vs. Man City
    Everton vs. Liverpool
    Leeds vs. Crystal Palace
    Watford vs. Chelsea
    West Ham vs. Brighton
    Wolves vs. Burnley
    Man Utd vs. Arsenal

    Wednesday 1 December

    Newcastle vs. Norwich
    Southampton vs. Leicester
    Tottenham vs. Brentford

    Saturday 4 December

    Aston Villa vs. Leicester
    Everton vs. Arsenal
    Leeds vs. Brentford
    Man Utd vs. Crystal Palace
    Newcastle vs. Burnley
    Southampton vs. Brighton
    Tottenham vs. Norwich
    Watford vs. Man City
    West Ham vs. Chelsea
    Wolves vs. Liverpool

    Saturday 11 December

    Arsenal vs. Southampton
    Brentford vs. Watford
    Brighton vs. Tottenham
    Burnley vs. West Ham
    Chelsea vs. Leeds
    Crystal Palace vs. Everton
    Leicester vs. Newcastle
    Liverpool vs. Aston Villa
    Man City vs. Wolves
    Norwich vs. Man Utd

    Tuesday 14 December

    Arsenal vs. West Ham
    Brentford vs. Man Utd
    Brighton vs. Wolves
    Burnley vs. Watford
    Leicester vs. Tottenham
    Norwich vs. Aston Villa
    Crystal Palace vs. Southampton

    Wednesday 15 December

    Chelsea vs. Everton
    Liverpool vs. Newcastle
    Man City vs. Leeds

    Saturday 18 December

    Aston Villa vs. Burnley
    Everton vs. Leicester
    Leeds vs. Arsenal
    Man Utd vs. Brighton
    Newcastle vs. Man City
    Southampton vs. Brentford
    Tottenham vs. Liverpool
    Watford vs. Crystal Palace
    West Ham vs. Norwich
    Wolves vs. Chelsea

    Saturday 26 December

    Aston Villa vs. Chelsea
    Brighton vs. Brentford
    Burnley vs. Everton
    Liverpool vs. Leeds
    Man City vs. Leicester
    Newcastle vs. Man Utd
    Norwich vs. Arsenal
    Tottenham vs. Crystal Palace
    West Ham vs. Southampton
    Wolves vs. Watford

    Tuesday 28 December

    Arsenal vs. Wolves
    Brentford vs. Man City
    Chelsea vs. Brighton
    Crystal Palace vs. Norwich 
    Everton vs. Newcastle 
    Leeds vs. Aston Villa
    Leicester vs. Liverpool
    Man Utd vs. Burnley
    Southampton vs. Tottenham
    Watford vs. West Ham

    Saturday 1 January

    Arsenal vs. Man City
    Brentford vs. Aston Villa
    Chelsea vs. Liverpool
    Crystal Palace vs. West Ham
    Everton vs. Brighton
    Leeds vs. Burnley
    Leicester vs. Norwich 
    Man Utd vs. Wolves
    Southampton vs. Newcastle
    Watford vs. Tottenham

    Saturday 15 January

    Aston Villa vs. Man United
    Brighton vs. Crystal Palace
    Burnley vs. Leicester
    Liverpool vs. Brentford
    Man City vs. Chelsea
    Newcastle vs. Watford
    Norwich vs. Everton
    Tottenham vs. Arsenal
    West Ham vs. Leeds
    Wolves vs. Southampton

    Saturday 22 January

    Arsenal vs. Burnley
    Brentford vs. Wolves
    Chelsea vs. Tottenham
    Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool
    Everton vs. Aston Villa
    Leeds vs. Newcastle
    Leicester vs. Brighton
    Man Utd vs. West Ham
    Southampton vs. Man City
    Watford vs. Norwich

    Tuesday 8 February

    Aston Villa vs. Leeds
    Brighton vs. Chelsea
    Burnley vs. Man Utd
    Norwich vs. Crystal Palace
    West Ham vs. Watford
    Wolves vs. Arsenal

    Wednesday 9 February

    Newcastle vs. Everton
    Tottenham vs. Southampton
    Liverpool vs. Leicester
    Man City vs. Brentford

    Saturday 12 February

    Brentford vs. Crystal Palace
    Burnley vs. Liverpool
    Chelsea vs. Arsenal
    Everton vs. Leeds
    Leicester vs. West Ham
    Man Utd vs. Southampton
    Newcastle vs. Aston Villa
    Norwich vs. Man City
    Tottenham vs. Wolves
    Watford vs. Brighton

    Saturday 19 February

    Arsenal vs. Brentford
    Aston Villa vs. Watford
    Brighton vs. Burnley
    Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea
    Leeds vs. Manchester Utd
    Liverpool vs. Norwich
    Man City vs. Tottenham
    Southampton vs. Everton
    West Ham vs. Newcastle
    Wolves vs. Leicester

    Saturday 26 February

    Arsenal vs. Liverpool
    Brentford vs. Newcastle
    Brighton vs. Aston Villa
    Chelsea vs. Leicester
    Crystal Palace vs. Burnley
    Everton vs. Man City
    Leeds vs. Tottenham
    Man Utd vs. Watford
    Southampton vs. Norwich
    West Ham vs. Wolves

    Saturday 5 March

    Aston Villa vs. Southampton
    Burnley vs. Chelsea
    Leicester vs. Leeds
    Liverpool vs. West Ham
    Man City vs. Man Utd
    Newcastle vs. Brighton
    Norwich vs. Brentford
    Tottenham vs. Everton
    Watford vs. Arsenal
    Wolves vs. Crystal Palace

    Saturday 12 March

    Arsenal vs. Leicester
    Brentford vs. Burnley
    Brighton vs. Liverpool
    Chelsea vs. Newcastle
    Crystal Palace vs. Man City
    Everton vs. Wolves
    Leeds vs. Norwich
    Man Utd vs. Tottenham
    Southampton vs. Watford
    West Ham vs. Aston Villa

    Saturday 19 March

    Aston Villa vs. Arsenal
    Burnley vs. Southampton
    Leicester vs. Brentford
    Liverpool vs. Man Utd
    Man City vs. Brighton
    Newcastle vs. Crystal Palace
    Norwich vs. Chelsea
    Tottenham vs. West Ham
    Watford vs. Everton
    Wolves vs. Leeds

    Saturday 2 April

    Brighton vs. Norwich
    Burnley vs. Man City
    Chelsea vs. Brentford
    Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal
    Leeds vs. Southampton
    Liverpool vs. Watford
    Man Utd vs. Leicester
    Tottenham vs. Newcastle
    West Ham vs. Everton
    Wolves vs. Aston Villa

    Saturday 9 April

    Arsenal vs. Brighton
    Aston Villa vs. Tottenham
    Brentford vs. West Ham
    Everton vs. Man Utd
    Leicester vs. Crystal Palace
    Man City vs. Liverpool
    Newcastle vs. Wolves
    Norwich vs. Burnley
    Southampton vs. Chelsea
    Watford vs. Leeds

    Saturday 16 April

    Aston Villa vs. Liverpool
    Everton vs. Crystal Palace
    Leeds vs. Chelsea
    Man Utd vs. Norwich
    Newcastle vs. Leicester
    Southampton vs. Arsenal
    Tottenham vs. Brighton
    Watford vs. Brentford
    West Ham vs. Burnley
    Wolves vs. Man City

    Saturday 23 April

    Arsenal vs. Man Utd
    Brentford vs. Tottenham
    Brighton vs. Southampton
    Burnley vs. Wolves
    Chelsea vs. West Ham
    Crystal Palace vs. Leeds
    Leicester vs. Aston Villa
    Liverpool vs. Everton
    Man City vs. Watford
    Norwich vs. Newcastle

    Saturday 30 April

    Aston Villa vs. Norwich
    Everton vs. Chelsea
    Leeds vs. Man City
    Man Utd vs. Brentford
    Newcastle vs. Liverpool
    Southampton vs. Crystal Palace
    Tottenham vs. Leicester
    Watford vs. Burnley
    West Ham vs. Arsenal
    Wolves vs. Brighton

    Saturday 7 May

    Arsenal vs. Leeds
    Brentford vs. Southampton
    Brighton vs. Man Utd
    Burnley vs. Aston Villa
    Chelsea vs. Wolves
    Crystal Palace vs. Watford
    Leicester vs. Everton
    Liverpool vs. Tottenham
    Man City vs. Newcastle
    Norwich vs. West Ham

    Sunday 15 May*

    Aston Villa vs. Crystal Palace
    Everton vs. Brentford
    Leeds vs. Brighton
    Man Utd vs. Chelsea
    Newcastle vs. Arsenal
    Southampton vs. Liverpool
    Tottenham vs. Burnley
    Watford vs. Leicester
    West Ham vs. Man City
    Wolves vs. Norwich
    * to avoid a clash with the FA Cup Final on 14 May

    Sunday 22 May

    Arsenal vs. Everton
    Brentford vs. Leeds
    Brighton vs. West Ham
    Burnley vs. Newcastle
    Chelsea vs. Watford
    Crystal Palace vs. Man Utd
    Leicester vs. Southampton
    Liverpool vs. Wolves
    Man City vs. Aston Villa
    Norwich vs. Tottenham

    City look to be heavy favorites to win their four EPL title in the past five seasons with most of the roster returning from the 2020-21 club. All eyes will be focused on their Sept. 25 matchup with Chelsea after the Blues' 1-0 win over Man City in the Champions League final. 

    Pep Guardiola's offense, which led the league with 83 goals last season, could be even better if City's reported pursuit of Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane is successful. 

    Opening against Spurs will certainly test Man City. Tottenham was one of two teams last season to shut out the Citizens in the Premier League. 

    Several key rivalry games will take place early in the season, including the north London Derby between Arsenal and Tottenham (Sept. 25), north west Derby between Manchester United and Liverpool (Oct. 23) and Manchester Derby (Nov. 6). 

    Watford and Norwich City are returning to the Premier League after one season in the Championship. Brentford is back in the top flight for the first time since 1946-47 after beating Swansea City 2-0 in the EFL Championship playoff final. 

    Related

      Arsenal's $57M White Bid Rejected

      Brighton turns down offer for England defender Ben White (Sky Sports)

      Arsenal's $57M White Bid Rejected
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Arsenal's $57M White Bid Rejected

      Sky Sports
      via Sky Sports

      Moonchester Not Leaving City And Other Transfer Rumours

      Moonchester Not Leaving City And Other Transfer Rumours
      Manchester City logo
      Manchester City

      Moonchester Not Leaving City And Other Transfer Rumours

      Bitter and Blue
      via Bitter and Blue

      Atletico Rejects Man Utd's Trippier Bid

      La Liga champs want around $48M for right back (Fabrizio Romano)

      Atletico Rejects Man Utd's Trippier Bid
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Atletico Rejects Man Utd's Trippier Bid

      Fabrizio Romano
      via the Guardian

      Greenpeace Apologizes for Protestor Injuring Euro Fans

      Greenpeace Apologizes for Protestor Injuring Euro Fans
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Greenpeace Apologizes for Protestor Injuring Euro Fans

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report