EPL Schedule 2021-22: Official List of Fixtures for New Premier League Season

Peter Powell - Pool/Getty Images

Three weeks after last season ended, the anticipation for the English Premier League campaign has already begun with the release of the 2021-22 schedule on Wednesday.

Defending champion Manchester City will kick the season off on Aug. 14 on the road against Tottenham Hotspur.

Here's the entire 380-match schedule for the EPL season, courtesy of PremierLeague.com:

Saturday 14 August

Brentford vs. Arsenal

Burnley vs. Brighton and Hove Albion

Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace

Everton vs. Southampton

Leicester City vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers

Manchester United vs. Leeds United

Newcastle United vs. West Ham United

Norwich City vs. Liverpool

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester City

Watford vs. Aston Villa

Saturday 21 August

Arsenal vs. Chelsea

Aston Villa vs. Newcastle

Brighton vs. Watford

Crystal Palace vs. Brentford

Leeds vs. Everton

Liverpool vs. Burnley

Man City vs. Norwich

Southampton vs. Man Utd

West Ham vs. Leicester

Wolves vs. Tottenham

Saturday 28 August

Aston Villa vs. Brentford

Brighton vs. Everton

Burnley vs. Leeds

Liverpool vs. Chelsea

Man City vs. Arsenal

Newcastle vs. Southampton

Norwich vs. Leicester

Tottenham vs. Watford

West Ham vs. Crystal Palace

Wolves vs. Man Utd

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Saturday 11 September

Arsenal vs. Norwich

Brentford vs. Brighton

Chelsea vs. Aston Villa

Crystal Palace vs. Tottenham

Everton vs. Burnley

Leeds vs. Liverpool

Leicester vs. Man City

Man Utd vs. Newcastle

Southampton vs. West Ham

Watford vs. Wolves

Saturday 18 September

Aston Villa vs. Everton

Brighton vs. Leicester

Burnley vs. Arsenal

Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace

Man City vs. Southampton

Newcastle vs. Leeds

Norwich vs. Watford

Tottenham vs. Chelsea

West Ham vs. Man Utd

Wolves vs. Brentford

Saturday 25 September

Arsenal vs. Tottenham

Brentford vs. Liverpool

Chelsea vs. Man City

Crystal Palace vs. Brighton

Everton vs. Norwich

Leeds vs. West Ham

Leicester vs. Burnley

Man Utd vs. Aston Villa

Southampton vs. Wolves

Watford vs. Newcastle

Saturday 2 October

Brighton vs. Arsenal

Burnley vs. Norwich

Chelsea vs. Southampton

Crystal Palace vs. Leicester

Leeds vs. Watford

Liverpool vs. Man City

Man Utd vs. Everton

Tottenham vs. Aston Villa

West Ham vs. Brentford

Wolves vs. Newcastle

Saturday 16 October

Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace

Aston Villa vs. Wolves

Brentford vs. Chelsea

Everton vs. West Ham

Leicester vs. Man Utd

Man City vs. Burnley

Newcastle vs. Tottenham

Norwich vs. Brighton

Southampton vs. Leeds

Watford vs. Liverpool

Saturday 23 October

Arsenal vs. Aston Villa

Brentford vs. Leicester

Brighton vs. Man City

Chelsea vs. Norwich

Crystal Palace vs. Newcastle

Everton vs. Watford

Leeds vs. Wolves

Man Utd vs. Liverpool

Southampton vs. Burnley

West Ham vs. Tottenham

Saturday 30 October

Aston Villa vs. West Ham

Burnley vs. Brentford

Leicester vs. Arsenal

Liverpool vs. Brighton

Man City vs. Crystal Palace

Newcastle vs. Chelsea

Norwich vs. Leeds

Tottenham vs. Man Utd

Watford vs. Southampton

Wolves vs. Everton

Saturday 6 November

Arsenal vs. Watford

Brentford vs. Norwich

Brighton vs. Newcastle

Chelsea vs. Burnley

Crystal Palace vs. Wolves

Everton vs. Tottenham

Leeds vs. Leicester

Man Utd vs. Man City

Southampton vs. Aston Villa

West Ham vs. Liverpool

Saturday 20 November

Aston Villa vs. Brighton

Burnley vs. Crystal Palace

Leicester vs. Chelsea

Liverpool vs. Arsenal

Man City vs. Everton

Newcastle vs. Brentford

Norwich vs. Southampton

Tottenham vs. Leeds

Watford vs. Man Utd

Wolves vs. West Ham

Saturday 27 November

Arsenal vs. Newcastle

Brentford vs. Everton

Brighton vs. Leeds

Burnley vs. Tottenham

Chelsea vs. Man Utd

Crystal Palace vs. Aston Villa

Leicester vs. Watford

Liverpool vs. Southampton

Man City vs. West Ham

Norwich vs. Wolves

Tuesday 30 November

Aston Villa vs. Man City

Everton vs. Liverpool

Leeds vs. Crystal Palace

Watford vs. Chelsea

West Ham vs. Brighton

Wolves vs. Burnley

Man Utd vs. Arsenal

Wednesday 1 December

Newcastle vs. Norwich

Southampton vs. Leicester

Tottenham vs. Brentford

Saturday 4 December

Aston Villa vs. Leicester

Everton vs. Arsenal

Leeds vs. Brentford

Man Utd vs. Crystal Palace

Newcastle vs. Burnley

Southampton vs. Brighton

Tottenham vs. Norwich

Watford vs. Man City

West Ham vs. Chelsea

Wolves vs. Liverpool

Saturday 11 December

Arsenal vs. Southampton

Brentford vs. Watford

Brighton vs. Tottenham

Burnley vs. West Ham

Chelsea vs. Leeds

Crystal Palace vs. Everton

Leicester vs. Newcastle

Liverpool vs. Aston Villa

Man City vs. Wolves

Norwich vs. Man Utd

Tuesday 14 December

Arsenal vs. West Ham

Brentford vs. Man Utd

Brighton vs. Wolves

Burnley vs. Watford

Leicester vs. Tottenham

Norwich vs. Aston Villa

Crystal Palace vs. Southampton

Wednesday 15 December

Chelsea vs. Everton

Liverpool vs. Newcastle

Man City vs. Leeds

Saturday 18 December

Aston Villa vs. Burnley

Everton vs. Leicester

Leeds vs. Arsenal

Man Utd vs. Brighton

Newcastle vs. Man City

Southampton vs. Brentford

Tottenham vs. Liverpool

Watford vs. Crystal Palace

West Ham vs. Norwich

Wolves vs. Chelsea

Saturday 26 December

Aston Villa vs. Chelsea

Brighton vs. Brentford

Burnley vs. Everton

Liverpool vs. Leeds

Man City vs. Leicester

Newcastle vs. Man Utd

Norwich vs. Arsenal

Tottenham vs. Crystal Palace

West Ham vs. Southampton

Wolves vs. Watford

Tuesday 28 December

Arsenal vs. Wolves

Brentford vs. Man City

Chelsea vs. Brighton

Crystal Palace vs. Norwich

Everton vs. Newcastle

Leeds vs. Aston Villa

Leicester vs. Liverpool

Man Utd vs. Burnley

Southampton vs. Tottenham

Watford vs. West Ham

Saturday 1 January

Arsenal vs. Man City

Brentford vs. Aston Villa

Chelsea vs. Liverpool

Crystal Palace vs. West Ham

Everton vs. Brighton

Leeds vs. Burnley

Leicester vs. Norwich

Man Utd vs. Wolves

Southampton vs. Newcastle

Watford vs. Tottenham

Saturday 15 January

Aston Villa vs. Man United

Brighton vs. Crystal Palace

Burnley vs. Leicester

Liverpool vs. Brentford

Man City vs. Chelsea

Newcastle vs. Watford

Norwich vs. Everton

Tottenham vs. Arsenal

West Ham vs. Leeds

Wolves vs. Southampton

Saturday 22 January

Arsenal vs. Burnley

Brentford vs. Wolves

Chelsea vs. Tottenham

Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool

Everton vs. Aston Villa

Leeds vs. Newcastle

Leicester vs. Brighton

Man Utd vs. West Ham

Southampton vs. Man City

Watford vs. Norwich

Tuesday 8 February

Aston Villa vs. Leeds

Brighton vs. Chelsea

Burnley vs. Man Utd

Norwich vs. Crystal Palace

West Ham vs. Watford

Wolves vs. Arsenal

Wednesday 9 February

Newcastle vs. Everton

Tottenham vs. Southampton

Liverpool vs. Leicester

Man City vs. Brentford

Saturday 12 February

Brentford vs. Crystal Palace

Burnley vs. Liverpool

Chelsea vs. Arsenal

Everton vs. Leeds

Leicester vs. West Ham

Man Utd vs. Southampton

Newcastle vs. Aston Villa

Norwich vs. Man City

Tottenham vs. Wolves

Watford vs. Brighton

Saturday 19 February

Arsenal vs. Brentford

Aston Villa vs. Watford

Brighton vs. Burnley

Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea

Leeds vs. Manchester Utd

Liverpool vs. Norwich

Man City vs. Tottenham

Southampton vs. Everton

West Ham vs. Newcastle

Wolves vs. Leicester

Saturday 26 February

Arsenal vs. Liverpool

Brentford vs. Newcastle

Brighton vs. Aston Villa

Chelsea vs. Leicester

Crystal Palace vs. Burnley

Everton vs. Man City

Leeds vs. Tottenham

Man Utd vs. Watford

Southampton vs. Norwich

West Ham vs. Wolves

Saturday 5 March

Aston Villa vs. Southampton

Burnley vs. Chelsea

Leicester vs. Leeds

Liverpool vs. West Ham

Man City vs. Man Utd

Newcastle vs. Brighton

Norwich vs. Brentford

Tottenham vs. Everton

Watford vs. Arsenal

Wolves vs. Crystal Palace

Saturday 12 March

Arsenal vs. Leicester

Brentford vs. Burnley

Brighton vs. Liverpool

Chelsea vs. Newcastle

Crystal Palace vs. Man City

Everton vs. Wolves

Leeds vs. Norwich

Man Utd vs. Tottenham

Southampton vs. Watford

West Ham vs. Aston Villa

Saturday 19 March

Aston Villa vs. Arsenal

Burnley vs. Southampton

Leicester vs. Brentford

Liverpool vs. Man Utd

Man City vs. Brighton

Newcastle vs. Crystal Palace

Norwich vs. Chelsea

Tottenham vs. West Ham

Watford vs. Everton

Wolves vs. Leeds

Saturday 2 April

Brighton vs. Norwich

Burnley vs. Man City

Chelsea vs. Brentford

Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal

Leeds vs. Southampton

Liverpool vs. Watford

Man Utd vs. Leicester

Tottenham vs. Newcastle

West Ham vs. Everton

Wolves vs. Aston Villa

Saturday 9 April

Arsenal vs. Brighton

Aston Villa vs. Tottenham

Brentford vs. West Ham

Everton vs. Man Utd

Leicester vs. Crystal Palace

Man City vs. Liverpool

Newcastle vs. Wolves

Norwich vs. Burnley

Southampton vs. Chelsea

Watford vs. Leeds

Saturday 16 April

Aston Villa vs. Liverpool

Everton vs. Crystal Palace

Leeds vs. Chelsea

Man Utd vs. Norwich

Newcastle vs. Leicester

Southampton vs. Arsenal

Tottenham vs. Brighton

Watford vs. Brentford

West Ham vs. Burnley

Wolves vs. Man City

Saturday 23 April

Arsenal vs. Man Utd

Brentford vs. Tottenham

Brighton vs. Southampton

Burnley vs. Wolves

Chelsea vs. West Ham

Crystal Palace vs. Leeds

Leicester vs. Aston Villa

Liverpool vs. Everton

Man City vs. Watford

Norwich vs. Newcastle

Saturday 30 April

Aston Villa vs. Norwich

Everton vs. Chelsea

Leeds vs. Man City

Man Utd vs. Brentford

Newcastle vs. Liverpool

Southampton vs. Crystal Palace

Tottenham vs. Leicester

Watford vs. Burnley

West Ham vs. Arsenal

Wolves vs. Brighton

Saturday 7 May

Arsenal vs. Leeds

Brentford vs. Southampton

Brighton vs. Man Utd

Burnley vs. Aston Villa

Chelsea vs. Wolves

Crystal Palace vs. Watford

Leicester vs. Everton

Liverpool vs. Tottenham

Man City vs. Newcastle

Norwich vs. West Ham

Sunday 15 May*

Aston Villa vs. Crystal Palace

Everton vs. Brentford

Leeds vs. Brighton

Man Utd vs. Chelsea

Newcastle vs. Arsenal

Southampton vs. Liverpool

Tottenham vs. Burnley

Watford vs. Leicester

West Ham vs. Man City

Wolves vs. Norwich

* to avoid a clash with the FA Cup Final on 14 May

Sunday 22 May

Arsenal vs. Everton

Brentford vs. Leeds

Brighton vs. West Ham

Burnley vs. Newcastle

Chelsea vs. Watford

Crystal Palace vs. Man Utd

Leicester vs. Southampton

Liverpool vs. Wolves

Man City vs. Aston Villa

Norwich vs. Tottenham

City look to be heavy favorites to win their four EPL title in the past five seasons with most of the roster returning from the 2020-21 club. All eyes will be focused on their Sept. 25 matchup with Chelsea after the Blues' 1-0 win over Man City in the Champions League final.

Pep Guardiola's offense, which led the league with 83 goals last season, could be even better if City's reported pursuit of Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane is successful.

Opening against Spurs will certainly test Man City. Tottenham was one of two teams last season to shut out the Citizens in the Premier League.

Several key rivalry games will take place early in the season, including the north London Derby between Arsenal and Tottenham (Sept. 25), north west Derby between Manchester United and Liverpool (Oct. 23) and Manchester Derby (Nov. 6).

Watford and Norwich City are returning to the Premier League after one season in the Championship. Brentford is back in the top flight for the first time since 1946-47 after beating Swansea City 2-0 in the EFL Championship playoff final.