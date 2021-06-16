World’s Strongest Man 2021 Results: Tom Stoltman Headlines Leaders After Day 1

NOEL CELIS/AFP via Getty Images

The World's Strongest Man is back, with the event opening on Tuesday and set to run until June 20.

Below we'll preview the day's action, as competitors participated in the loading medley, squat and deadlift during qualifying.

Day 1 Leaders

Group 1: Brian Shaw (8.5 points)

Group 2: Tom Stoltman (9 points)

Group 3: JF Caron (9 points)

Group 4: Konstantine Janashia (9 points)

Group 5: Kevin Faires and Bobby Thompson (tied with 8 points)

Results per Barbend.com.

Recap

The first day had participants competing in two events—the loading medley and either the squat or deadlift.

The loading medley was no joke, requiring the athletes to load a 275-pound anvil and two 225-pound barrels onto a platform before racing to carry the 825 pounds to the finish.

Only seven participants fully completed the event, with Stoltman (0:46.69) easily registering the best time. Faires (0:59.64) had the second best showing.

The squat lift was a bit more straightforward, with the athletes attempting to squat 700 pounds for as many reps as possible. Only two groups participated in squats.

JF Caron topped the event at 11 reps, while Shaw, Aivars Smaukstelis and Mikhail Shivlyakov all reached 10 reps.

Finally, three groups competed in the deadlift, with Thompson and Adam Bishop topping the event at nine reps.

Not everybody made it through the day's competition, with Luke Richardson withdrawing from the event.

The World's Strongest Man continues Wednesday, with the qualifying events of Fingal's Fingers and the train pull.