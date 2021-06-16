Jets' Mekhi Becton Details Plan to Control His Weight: 'Doing Everything in My Power'

Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

New York Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton has been working hard to stay in shape this offseason after a foot injury derailed his ability maintain his weight toward the end of last year.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, the No. 11 overall pick in 2020 said he's "doing everything in my power to keep it down," including working with a chef to eat better along with extra activities to help him achieve his fitness goals.

“I’ve just been doing extra conditioning,” Becton said, “biking on my own, running on my own, jogging on my own, walking on my own, just doing the little things that matter like abs and everything. Just doing the extra stuff that I need to do.”

The Louisville standout was listed at 363 pounds last year and reportedly had many around the organization frustrated after finishing the year closer to 380.

Now tasked with protecting No. 2 overall pick quarterback Zach Wilson, the Jets are working on finding the right range for Becton's weight, though injuries aren't helping that process. Becton was diagnosed plantar fasciitis in his foot during OTAs and has remained sidelined during minicamp.

Head coach Robert Saleh isn't worried about the lineman's status for training camp, noting they feel the nagging injury won't impact his availability by August. For Becton, who played 14 games as a rookie, it's more aggravating to not be on the field than to deal with the pain in his foot.

“It’s been a little frustrating but, at the end of the day, I’m just trying to get myself right, get myself ready,” Becton said. “So, I know I’m going to be ready by the season. It’s been a little frustrating, but I’ve been getting the mental reps, been getting the plays mentally down, so that’s the good part.”

In the meantime, he said he's sticking to a diet of fish and vegetables as he prepares for his sophomore season in the NFL.