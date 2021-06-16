X

    Samoa Joe Rejects William Regal's GM Proposal in Return to WWE NXT

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVJune 16, 2021

    Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

    Two months after being released by WWE, Samoa Joe made his return to NXT on Tuesday night.

    The Samoan Submission Machine briefly confronted NXT champion Karrion Kross before resisting William Regal's overtures to take over as the promotion's next general manager.

    For the time being, Joe is serving as a general enforcer for Regal to bring a little more order backstage. He can't make contact with an NXT talent unless provoked, but when provoked, he isn't afraid to dish out punishment.

    Joe wasn't the only in-ring competitor let go shortly after WrestleMania 37, but his exit was one of the more surprising at the time.

    The 42-year-old had an excellent run in NXT upon first signing with WWE in 2015. He and Finn Balor won the first Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, which was adeptly transitioned into a heated feud between the two.

    Throughout 2016, Joe was one of the most dominant talents across any WWE brand.

    Upon moving to the main roster, he became another in the long line of NXT stars to get lost in the shuffle. Still, his feuds with AJ Styles and Roman Reigns showed how he could deliver when provided the opportunity.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Just as Balor thrived upon returning to NXT, Joe should hit his stride once again inside the Capitol Wrestling Center. 

    Kross' title defense at NXT TakeOver: In Your House on Sunday was geared around the fact he was welcoming all challengers. Beating Kyle O'Reilly, Adam Cole, Pete Dunne and Johnny Gargano in a Fatal 5-Way match was an impressive feat and left him without a clear path for NXT's next big show.

    It looks as if Kross vs. Joe is now looming on the horizon.

    Related

      Live NXT Grades and Reaction 📝

      Samoa Joe is BACK on the yellow brand. Catch up on all the action while you follow the show 📲

      Live NXT Grades and Reaction 📝
      WWE logo
      WWE

      Live NXT Grades and Reaction 📝

      Kevin Berge
      via Bleacher Report

      Samoa Joe Makes His Epic Return to NXT

      Samoa Joe Makes His Epic Return to NXT
      WWE logo
      WWE

      Samoa Joe Makes His Epic Return to NXT

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Best Hell in Cell Matches of the Decade 🔥

      We ranked the best PPVs of the last 10 years ➡️

      Best Hell in Cell Matches of the Decade 🔥
      WWE logo
      WWE

      Best Hell in Cell Matches of the Decade 🔥

      Graham GSM Matthews
      via Bleacher Report

      Around the Wrestling Universe

      👀 John Cena talks heel turn 👏 Rock picks most important match 📲 Tap in for the latest wrestling news

      Around the Wrestling Universe
      WWE logo
      WWE

      Around the Wrestling Universe

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report