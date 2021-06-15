Brooks Koepka on Bryson DeChambeau Rivalry: 'We Just Don't Like Each Other'

Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Just in case it wasn't made clear by the eye rolls, memes and general disdain shown towards each other, Brooks Koepka made his feelings towards fellow PGA Tour star Bryson DeChambeau quite clear on Tuesday.

"I don't know if I'd call it conflict," Koepka said Tuesday. "We just don't like each other."

The two will add another chapter to their rivalry this week when the U.S. Open lands at Torrey Pines, but they won't come face-to-face unless both sit atop the leaderboard by the weekend.

The USGA opted not to pair the two together for their opening rounds, placing Koepka with Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas while DeChambeau tees off with Tyler Strafaci—last year's amateur champion—and Hideki Matsuyama as DeChambeau looks to defend his 2020 title.

Both Koepka and DeChambeau denied being asked by the USGA to play their opening rounds in the same pairing, though DeChambeau didn't seem too upset at the idea.

"I would be OK with that," the defending champion told reporters. "But there was never really anything that went through me."

Even when they aren't playing side by side, the rivalry has been hard to ignore. Multiple fans were ejected from the Memorial Tournament in Ohio in early June after reportedly shouting "Brooksie!" at DeChambeau.

Koepka, who wasn't playing at the event, responded with a tongue-in-cheek Instagram video offering free beer to fans whose time at the Memorial was "cut short" as a thank you for showing him support.

While PGA officials confirmed it was DeChambeau who asked for spectators to be removed from the Memorial, he's encouraging the feud through his own comments, claiming he finds joy in it all.

"I think it's fun," DeChambeau said. "There's a point where it's great banter. I personally love it. I think that, as time goes on, I hope on the weekend we can play against each other and compete. I think it would be fun and would be great for the game."

Golf fans would certainly agree.