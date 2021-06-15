X

    Video: Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder Have 5-Minute Staredown Ahead of July 24 Fight

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVJune 16, 2021

    AP Foto/Isaac Brekken

    Listen to your favorite song. Go for a quick walk. Answer some emails.

    Even read an article about a boxing staredown.

    Those are all things you could have done in less time than Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder stared at each other during the run-up to their July 24 fight:

    "Bizarre stuff from Deontay Wilder," Mike Coppinger of The Athletic tweeted during the press conference. "You have an obligation to promote the fight. All these wild accusations and now he won't answer questions? He's sitting up there with headphones on silently. Fury says Wilder doesn't seem into the fight 'mentally or emotionally.'"

    This will be the third fight between Wilder and Fury. They fought to a draw in 2018, and Fury controlled the 2020 rematch throughout until his opponent's corner threw in the towel.

    Wilder said after the fight he wished his corner had let him continue.

    Fury is 30-0-1 with 21 knockouts compared to Wilder's record of 42-1-1 record with 41 knockouts, so there should be no shortage of drama in this highly anticipated bout.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    And probably more action than fans saw as they stared at each other for five minutes.

    Related

      Video: Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder Have 5-Minute Staredown Ahead of July 24 Fight

      Video: Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder Have 5-Minute Staredown Ahead of July 24 Fight
      Boxing logo
      Boxing

      Video: Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder Have 5-Minute Staredown Ahead of July 24 Fight

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Deontay Wilder Predicts 'Bloodshed' at Tyson Fury Fight: 'Time to Cut Off His Head'

      Deontay Wilder Predicts 'Bloodshed' at Tyson Fury Fight: 'Time to Cut Off His Head'
      Boxing logo
      Boxing

      Deontay Wilder Predicts 'Bloodshed' at Tyson Fury Fight: 'Time to Cut Off His Head'

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Teofimo Lopez Has COVID-19

      Saturday’s fight against George Kambosos has been rescheduled for Aug. 14

      Teofimo Lopez Has COVID-19
      Boxing logo
      Boxing

      Teofimo Lopez Has COVID-19

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Chapter III: Undefeated Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury Meets Former Champion Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas For Epic Summer Showdown

      Chapter III: Undefeated Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury Meets Former Champion Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas For Epic Summer Showdown
      Boxing logo
      Boxing

      Chapter III: Undefeated Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury Meets Former Champion Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas For Epic Summer Showdown

      BoxingInsider.com
      via BoxingInsider.com