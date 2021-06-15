Video: Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder Have 5-Minute Staredown Ahead of July 24 Fight

AP Foto/Isaac Brekken

Listen to your favorite song. Go for a quick walk. Answer some emails.

Even read an article about a boxing staredown.

Those are all things you could have done in less time than Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder stared at each other during the run-up to their July 24 fight:

"Bizarre stuff from Deontay Wilder," Mike Coppinger of The Athletic tweeted during the press conference. "You have an obligation to promote the fight. All these wild accusations and now he won't answer questions? He's sitting up there with headphones on silently. Fury says Wilder doesn't seem into the fight 'mentally or emotionally.'"

This will be the third fight between Wilder and Fury. They fought to a draw in 2018, and Fury controlled the 2020 rematch throughout until his opponent's corner threw in the towel.

Wilder said after the fight he wished his corner had let him continue.

Fury is 30-0-1 with 21 knockouts compared to Wilder's record of 42-1-1 record with 41 knockouts, so there should be no shortage of drama in this highly anticipated bout.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

And probably more action than fans saw as they stared at each other for five minutes.