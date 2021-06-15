Simone Biles' Brother Tevin Acquitted of All Charges in 2018 Triple-Homicide Trial

AP Photo/Anupam Nath

The brother of U.S. gymnast and four-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles, Tevin Biles-Thomas, was acquitted on all charges stemming from a 2018 triple homicide, per Doha Madini of NBC News.

Biles-Thomas was facing 15 charges, including murder, voluntary manslaughter and felonious assault, after being accused of killing 19-year-old Delvante Johnson, 21-year-old Toshaun Banks and 23-year-old Devaughn Gibson at a 2018 New Year's Eve party.

Gibson was Biles-Thomas' cousin.

“I mean it can't be forgotten that Tevin not only has suffered through two-and-a-half years of defending himself, but he also lost a loved one, too,” Joseph Patituce, one of Biles-Thomas' defense attorneys, said after the charges were dismissed.

Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Joan Synenberg ruled that prosecutors had not presented enough evidence to convict after Biles-Thomas' attorneys filed a motion to dismiss the case due to insufficient evidence.

That followed a May mistrial "after jurors said they were inadvertently given legal briefs between prosecutors and Biles-Thomas’ legal team," per Madani.

Following Tuesday's ruling, Johnson’s mother rushed toward Biles-Thomas, yelling, "You have to be f--king kidding me."

"I’m going to kill you," she added.

The Cuyahoga County Court thanked the sheriff's department for intervening in the situation in a statement.

"We don’t fault the victim’s family. This was a horrible event," Patituce said. "We don't fault the victim’s family for acting out."

Following her brother's arrest, Biles released a statement in September 2019 offering condolences to the victims' families and said she was "having a hard time processing" the news.