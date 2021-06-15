Deontay Wilder Predicts 'Bloodshed' at Tyson Fury Fight: 'Time to Cut Off His Head'

Set Number: X163192 TK1

What Deontay Wilder wants to do in his third fight with Tyson Fury may not be allowable under the rules of boxing.

"Look, enough said," Wilder said Tuesday during a press conference for their July 24 bout. "Time to cut off his head. Come July 24th, there will be bloodshed."

For now, Fury isn't worried the Bronze Bomber will brandish a broadsword in the ring.

"After all this bloodshed stuff, I'm not so certain," he said. "Heard it all before, to be fair. Said all this last time, decapitation and bloodshed and all that, but we all know what went down there."

Fury and Wilder fought to a draw in their first meeting in December 2018. The Gypsy King scored a seventh-round TKO when they renewed hostilities in February 2020.

It looked like their rivalry was over for the time being until an arbitrator ruled Fury would have to grant Wilder a rematch, derailing his plans to face off with Anthony Joshua in August.