Cristiano Ronaldo Sets Euros All-Time Scoring Record with Goal vs. Hungary

Bernadett Szabo - Pool/Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo became the all-time leading goalscorer in the European Championship finals with his brace Tuesday against Hungary.

Ronaldo passed Michel Platini when he gave Portugal a 2-0 lead from the penalty spot in the 87th minute. He added a second goal in the second minute of stoppage time.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.