X

    Cristiano Ronaldo Sets Euros All-Time Scoring Record with Goal vs. Hungary

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVJune 15, 2021

    Bernadett Szabo - Pool/Getty Images

    Cristiano Ronaldo became the all-time leading goalscorer in the European Championship finals with his brace Tuesday against Hungary.

    Ronaldo passed Michel Platini when he gave Portugal a 2-0 lead from the penalty spot in the 87th minute. He added a second goal in the second minute of stoppage time.

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      CR7 Makes History (Again) 👑

      Ronaldo becomes first player to play at FIVE men's European Championships 🌟

      CR7 Makes History (Again) 👑
      World Football logo
      World Football

      CR7 Makes History (Again) 👑

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      Ronaldo or Bruno: Who Is Portugal's Main Man?

      Ronaldo or Bruno: Who Is Portugal's Main Man?
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Ronaldo or Bruno: Who Is Portugal's Main Man?

      Goal
      via Goal

      Ranking Top 7 Midfielders in MLS 💥

      Ranking Top 7 Midfielders in MLS 💥
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Ranking Top 7 Midfielders in MLS 💥

      Joe Tansey
      via Bleacher Report

      Copa America Tied to 41 Positive COVID-19 Tests

      Copa America Tied to 41 Positive COVID-19 Tests
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Copa America Tied to 41 Positive COVID-19 Tests

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report