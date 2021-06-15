X

    Tom Brady Trash Talks Aaron Rodgers About 4th Down Ahead Of Capital One's The Match

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVJune 15, 2021

    AP Photo/Mike Roemer

    Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers still have a few weeks until they're head-to-head on a golf course at Capital One's The Match, but Brady got a head start on the trash talk Tuesday.

    The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback jabbed Rodgers—or, more accurately, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur—for Green Bay not going for it on fourth down late in the 2021 NFC Championship Game:

    "I do think you have a partner that would probably like to go for it a little more often than he has in the past, so Bryson [DeChambeau], I'm glad you're encouraging him to go for it when it's on the line," Brady said.

    Bryson DeChambeau, Rodgers' playing partner for the event, responded by saying he would offer Rodgers full decision-making powers when determining what shot to take.

    "We usually don't get the option in my experience," Rodgers replied.

    Rodgers was among the vast majority of people who were befuddled when LaFleur sent the field-goal team out to kick down 31-23 with just 2:09 remaining on the clock and the Packers on the Tampa 8-yard line. It was, by any account, one of the oddest coaching decisions in recent memory. The Buccaneers were able to run the remaining time off the clock on their subsequent possession and advance to Super Bowl LV.

    Video Play Button
    Brady is set to partner with Phil Mickelson to take on Rodgers and DeChambeau on July 6. 

