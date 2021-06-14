Former WNBA All-Star Shoni Schimmel Arrested on Felony Assault Charge, More

Mike Stobe/NBAE via Getty Images

Former WNBA star Shoni Schimmel was arrested in Oregon on felony charges of assault and criminal mischief, according to TMZ Sports.

The two-time All-Star was also charged with misdemeanor menacing, reckless endangerment, harassment and domestic abuse. The details of what led to her arrest remain unclear.

Following her decorated career at Louisville, the Atlanta Dream selected Schimmel with the eighth overall pick in the 2014 WNBA draft. She averaged 8.0 points and 3.4 assists over 66 games with the team.

The Dream traded her to the New York Liberty ahead of the 2016 season, and she proceeded to make 17 appearances while averaging 4.5 minutes per game.

The 29-year-old chose to sit out the 2017 season, citing in part a level of fatigue she felt by making the jump from high school to college and then college to the WNBA. She had also suffered a concussion toward the end of the 2016 campaign.

Schimmel didn't make Liberty's final roster heading into the 2018 season, and she signed with the Las Vegas Aces. Her last appearance came in a 75-70 defeat to the Washington Mystics on May 22, 2018.