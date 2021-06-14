Report: Sheldon Richardson, Vikings Progressing on Contract; DT Rejected Browns Offer

Jason Miller/Getty Images

The Minnesota Vikings are "making progress" with veteran defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson, according to ESPN's Field Yates.

Yates added that no agreement is finalized but that things are "headed that way."

Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot reported the Cleveland Browns tabled a "nice offer" to Richardson, who decided against a return to Northeast Ohio.

The 2014 Pro Bowler finished with 62 tackles, 4.5 sacks and one forced fumble with the Browns in 2020. Cleveland released him in April as a cost-savings maneuver, a move that was also emblematic of his contributions.

While a solid interior defender, it's doubtful Richardson will come close to replicating his monster production from 2014 (59 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, eight sacks, 21 quarterback hits and one forced fumble).

Help along the defensive line has remained a need for the Vikings with offseason workouts progressing.

Dalvin Tomlinson and Stephen Weatherly were their notable additions in free agency, and they selected Patrick Jones II, Janarius Robinson and Jaylen Twyman in the draft. Michael Pierce is in effect a new signing as well after opting out of the 2020 season.

Richardson would provide nice depth behind Tomlinson and Pierce and give Minnesota another ready-made starter in the event one of the two was unavailable.