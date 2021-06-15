BIG3 SuperDraft 2021 Results: Full Team Rosters for Basketball League

BIG3 SuperDraft 2021 Results: Full Team Rosters for Basketball LeagueJune 15, 2021
Isaiah Austin's comeback continued Monday night after the former Baylor star was the first player off the board in the BIG3 SuperDraft.
Metta World Peace, Earl Clark and Alonzo Gee were among the other players who will be suiting up for new teams during the BIG3's 2021 season after being selected Monday night.
Draft Results
Round 1
1. Enemies: Isaiah Austin
2. Tri-State: Earl Clark
3. Power: Dusan Bulut
4. Ball Hogs: Will McDonald
5. Ghost Ballers: Craig Smith
6. Aliens: Renaldo Balkman
7. 3 Headed Monsters: Kevin Murphy
8. Bivouac: Alonzo Gee
9. Trilogy: Metta World Peace
10. 3's Company: Jeremy Pargo
Round 2
11. Power: Joe Alexander
12. Tri-State: Tony Wroten
13. Bivouac: Julian Wright
14. 3's Company: Ryan Hollins
15. Trilogy: Isaiah Briscoe
16. Enemies: Jordan Hill
17. Aliens: Andre Owens
18. 3-Headed Monsters: Mamadou N'Diaye
19. Ball Hogs: Jodie Meeks
20. Ghost Ballers: Cheyne Gadson
Team Rosters
3 Headed Monsters
- Rashard Lewis (captain)
- Reggie Evans
- Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf
3's Company
- DerMarr Johnson (captain)
- Drew Gooden
- Mario Chalmers
Aliens
- Greg Oden (captain)
- Shannon Brown
- Brandon Rush
Ball Hogs
- Brian Scalabrine (captain)
- Leandro Barbosa
- Spencer Hawes
Bivouac
- Josh Smith
- Will Bynum
- Marreese Speights
Enemies
- Perry Jones III
- Nick Young
- Elijah Stewart
Ghost Ballers
- Mike Taylor
- Ricky Davis
- Chris Johnson
Killer 3's
- Franklin Session (captain)
- Josh Powell
- Donte Greene
- C.J. Watson
- Eddy Curry
Power
- Royce White
- Cuttino Mobley
- Glen Davis
Tri-State
- Nate Robinson (captain)
- Jason Richardson
- Larry Sanders
Trilogy
- Jarrett Jack (captain)
- Amir Johnson
- James White
Triplets
- Joe Johnson (captain)
- Al Jefferson
- Jannero Pargo
- Sergerio Gipson
- Jamario Moon
- Alan Anderson
Austin averaged 12.1 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.4 blocks in two seasons at Baylor despite being blind in his right eye. The 7-footer was poised to make the jump to the NBA until he was diagnosed with Marfan syndrome during the predraft evaluation process.
Unable to play in the NBA, Austin headed overseas and has suited up for a number of teams around the world.
Now, the 27-year-old is the newest member of the Enemies.
Dusan Bulut isn't a name known to many American basketball fans, but he could prove to be the most impactful addition from Monday night.
The 35-year-old Serbian is one of the best three-on-three players in the world. He's a four-time FIBA 3x3 World Tour winner and a two-time MVP in the competition.
Bulut is well-versed in this format, and he should fit seamlessly onto Power's roster.
World Peace was the most decorated player to come off the board. The 41-year-old was an All-Star, the Defensive Player of the Year and an All-NBA Third Team player in 2003-04. He also earned four All-Defensive nods in his career and helped the Los Angeles Lakers win an NBA championship in 2010.
World Peace's defensive profile makes him a great fit alongside Jarrett Jack, Amir Johnson and James White.
Looking to the campaign ahead, the rest of the league will look to chase down the Triplets, who beat the Killer 3's in the 2019 championship. Under league rules, those teams were excluded from Monday's SuperDraft because they had the luxury of carrying over their entire roster from the previous season.
As much as other teams did to improve, the continuity the Triplets and Killer 3's will enjoy could benefit them just as much.
