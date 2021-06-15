X

    BIG3 SuperDraft 2021 Results: Full Team Rosters for Basketball League

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVJune 15, 2021

    Isaiah Austin's comeback continued Monday night after the former Baylor star was the first player off the board in the BIG3 SuperDraft.

    Metta World Peace, Earl Clark and Alonzo Gee were among the other players who will be suiting up for new teams during the BIG3's 2021 season after being selected Monday night.

    Draft Results

    Round 1

    1. Enemies: Isaiah Austin

    2. Tri-State: Earl Clark

    3. Power: Dusan Bulut

    4. Ball Hogs: Will McDonald

    5. Ghost Ballers: Craig Smith

    6. Aliens: Renaldo Balkman

    7. 3 Headed Monsters: Kevin Murphy

    8. Bivouac: Alonzo Gee

    9. Trilogy: Metta World Peace

    10. 3's Company: Jeremy Pargo

    Round 2

    11. Power: Joe Alexander

    12. Tri-State: Tony Wroten

    13. Bivouac: Julian Wright

    14. 3's Company: Ryan Hollins

    15. Trilogy: Isaiah Briscoe

    16. Enemies: Jordan Hill

    17. Aliens: Andre Owens

    18. 3-Headed Monsters: Mamadou N'Diaye

    19. Ball Hogs: Jodie Meeks

    20. Ghost Ballers: Cheyne Gadson

    Team Rosters

    3 Headed Monsters

    • Rashard Lewis (captain)
    • Reggie Evans
    • Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf

    3's Company

    • DerMarr Johnson (captain)
    • Drew Gooden
    • Mario Chalmers

    Aliens

    • Greg Oden (captain)
    • Shannon Brown
    • Brandon Rush

    Ball Hogs

    • Brian Scalabrine (captain)
    • Leandro Barbosa
    • Spencer Hawes

    Bivouac

    • Josh Smith
    • Will Bynum
    • Marreese Speights

    Enemies

    • Perry Jones III
    • Nick Young
    • Elijah Stewart

    Ghost Ballers

    • Mike Taylor
    • Ricky Davis
    • Chris Johnson

    Killer 3's

    • Franklin Session (captain)
    • Josh Powell
    • Donte Greene
    • C.J. Watson
    • Eddy Curry

    Power

    • Royce White
    • Cuttino Mobley
    • Glen Davis

    Tri-State

    • Nate Robinson (captain)
    • Jason Richardson
    • Larry Sanders

    Trilogy

    • Jarrett Jack (captain)
    • Amir Johnson
    • James White

    Triplets

    • Joe Johnson (captain)
    • Al Jefferson
    • Jannero Pargo
    • Sergerio Gipson
    • Jamario Moon
    • Alan Anderson

    Austin averaged 12.1 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.4 blocks in two seasons at Baylor despite being blind in his right eye. The 7-footer was poised to make the jump to the NBA until he was diagnosed with Marfan syndrome during the predraft evaluation process.

    Unable to play in the NBA, Austin headed overseas and has suited up for a number of teams around the world.

    Now, the 27-year-old is the newest member of the  Enemies.

    Dusan Bulut isn't a name known to many American basketball fans, but he could prove to be the most impactful addition from Monday night.

    The 35-year-old Serbian is one of the best three-on-three players in the world. He's a four-time FIBA 3x3 World Tour winner and a two-time MVP in the competition.

    Bulut is well-versed in this format, and he should fit seamlessly onto Power's roster.

    World Peace was the most decorated player to come off the board. The 41-year-old was an All-Star, the Defensive Player of the Year and an All-NBA Third Team player in 2003-04. He also earned four All-Defensive nods in his career and helped the Los Angeles Lakers win an NBA championship in 2010.

    World Peace's defensive profile makes him a great fit alongside Jarrett Jack, Amir Johnson and James White.

    Looking to the campaign ahead, the rest of the league will look to chase down the Triplets, who beat the Killer 3's in the 2019 championship. Under league rules, those teams were excluded from Monday's SuperDraft because they had the luxury of carrying over their entire roster from the previous season.

    As much as other teams did to improve, the continuity the Triplets and Killer 3's will enjoy could benefit them just as much.

