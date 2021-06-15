BIG3 SuperDraft 2021 Results: Full Team Rosters for Basketball League

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Isaiah Austin's comeback continued Monday night after the former Baylor star was the first player off the board in the BIG3 SuperDraft.

Metta World Peace, Earl Clark and Alonzo Gee were among the other players who will be suiting up for new teams during the BIG3's 2021 season after being selected Monday night.

Draft Results

Round 1

1. Enemies: Isaiah Austin

2. Tri-State: Earl Clark

3. Power: Dusan Bulut

4. Ball Hogs: Will McDonald

5. Ghost Ballers: Craig Smith

6. Aliens: Renaldo Balkman

7. 3 Headed Monsters: Kevin Murphy

8. Bivouac: Alonzo Gee

9. Trilogy: Metta World Peace

10. 3's Company: Jeremy Pargo

Round 2

11. Power: Joe Alexander

12. Tri-State: Tony Wroten

13. Bivouac: Julian Wright

14. 3's Company: Ryan Hollins

Video Play Button Videos you might like

15. Trilogy: Isaiah Briscoe

16. Enemies: Jordan Hill

17. Aliens: Andre Owens

18. 3-Headed Monsters: Mamadou N'Diaye

19. Ball Hogs: Jodie Meeks

20. Ghost Ballers: Cheyne Gadson

Team Rosters

3 Headed Monsters

Rashard Lewis (captain)

Reggie Evans

Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf

3's Company

DerMarr Johnson (captain)

Drew Gooden

Mario Chalmers

Aliens

Greg Oden (captain)

Shannon Brown

Brandon Rush

Ball Hogs

Brian Scalabrine (captain)

Leandro Barbosa

Spencer Hawes

Bivouac

Josh Smith

Will Bynum

Marreese Speights

Enemies

Perry Jones III

Nick Young

Elijah Stewart

Ghost Ballers

Mike Taylor

Ricky Davis

Chris Johnson

Killer 3's

Franklin Session (captain)

Josh Powell

Donte Greene

C.J. Watson

Eddy Curry

Power

Royce White

Cuttino Mobley

Glen Davis

Tri-State

Nate Robinson (captain)

Jason Richardson

Larry Sanders

Trilogy

Jarrett Jack (captain)

Amir Johnson

James White

Triplets

Joe Johnson (captain)

Al Jefferson

Jannero Pargo

Sergerio Gipson

Jamario Moon

Alan Anderson

Austin averaged 12.1 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.4 blocks in two seasons at Baylor despite being blind in his right eye. The 7-footer was poised to make the jump to the NBA until he was diagnosed with Marfan syndrome during the predraft evaluation process.

Unable to play in the NBA, Austin headed overseas and has suited up for a number of teams around the world.

Now, the 27-year-old is the newest member of the Enemies.

Dusan Bulut isn't a name known to many American basketball fans, but he could prove to be the most impactful addition from Monday night.

The 35-year-old Serbian is one of the best three-on-three players in the world. He's a four-time FIBA 3x3 World Tour winner and a two-time MVP in the competition.

Bulut is well-versed in this format, and he should fit seamlessly onto Power's roster.

World Peace was the most decorated player to come off the board. The 41-year-old was an All-Star, the Defensive Player of the Year and an All-NBA Third Team player in 2003-04. He also earned four All-Defensive nods in his career and helped the Los Angeles Lakers win an NBA championship in 2010.

World Peace's defensive profile makes him a great fit alongside Jarrett Jack, Amir Johnson and James White.

Looking to the campaign ahead, the rest of the league will look to chase down the Triplets, who beat the Killer 3's in the 2019 championship. Under league rules, those teams were excluded from Monday's SuperDraft because they had the luxury of carrying over their entire roster from the previous season.

As much as other teams did to improve, the continuity the Triplets and Killer 3's will enjoy could benefit them just as much.