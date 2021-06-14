Fantasy Alert: Dak Prescott Predicts CeeDee Lamb to 'Definitely Have a Breakout' Year

Elsa/Getty Images

Dak Prescott likes what he's seen from CeeDee Lamb so far this offseason.

"My expectations are super-high," the Dallas Cowboys quarterback said of his teammate. “I’m so excited for CeeDee. ... He’s a special playmaker that we’re privileged to have and he’ll be big-time and definitely have a breakout season."

Lamb, the team's No. 17 overall selection out of Oklahoma in 2020, played in all 16 games as a rookie. He posted 935 receiving yards and five touchdowns, ranking second to Amari Cooper in terms of receiving yardage.

He did that with a quarterback carousel in Dallas, where three different signal-callers worked to fill the hole left by Prescott when he went down with an ankle injury in Week 5. That effort was led largely by Andy Dalton, who is now with the Chicago Bears.

It's a promising sentiment for Lamb since it's coming from the quarterback who will be throwing those passes yet again now that he's recovered from the injury. Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup are also back to lead the receiving group in Dallas.