Eagles Rumors: Ex-49ers QB Nick Mullens Lands Philly Contract to Join Hurts, Flacco

The Philadelphia Eagles have reportedly added depth at quarterback with the signing of Nick Mullens, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The reported move comes about a week after the Eagles waived undrafted free agent Jamie Newman, leaving only Jalen Hurts and Joe Flacco on the roster at quarterback.

Mullens spent the past three years with the San Francisco 49ers, appearing in 19 games while making 16 starts. He totaled 4,714 passing yards with 25 touchdowns and 22 interceptions during this stretch.

The 26-year-old got his first chance in the NFL after an injury to Jimmy Garoppolo and C.J. Beathard proving ineffective in 2018. Mullens thrived in his first appearance, throwing three touchdown passes with no interceptions in a 34-3 win over the Raiders.

Turnovers and consistency were later an issue for undrafted Southern Miss product, but he stepped up again in 2020 after another Garoppolo injury, starting eight more games before going on injured reserve with an elbow injury.

The 49ers—who drafted Trey Lance with the No. 3 overall pick this year—decided not to tender a contract for the unrestricted free agent this offseason, giving him a chance to find a new home.

The 6'1", 210-pound Mullens will bring more game experience to the Eagles behind Hurts, the presumed starter who has just four career NFL starts. The 2020 second-round pick flashed in his limited playing time, but he comes into the year with just 148 pass attempts on his professional resume.

New Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni has not named a starter, and Hurts is willing to fight for the job.

"I know I'm not above anything with a competition," Hurts said in May.

Mullens will also compete for a role while at least trying to get ahead of Flacco on the depth chart.