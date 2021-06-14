Tyrann Mathieu on Le'Veon Bell: Fellas Will Blame Everybody for Their Lack of Success

AP Photo/Steve Luciano

Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu isn't here for Le'Veon Bell's criticism of his head coach.

Bell wrote in an Instagram comment that he would "never play for Andy Reid again," and with the news of the post making the rounds on Twitter, Mathieu chimed in when former NFL player Charles James II questioned the sentiment.

Mathieu, who has earned first-team All-Pro nods in each of his two seasons with the Chiefs, clearly has had a different experience in Kansas City than Bell did.

