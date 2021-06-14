X

    Tyrann Mathieu on Le'Veon Bell: Fellas Will Blame Everybody for Their Lack of Success

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IIJune 14, 2021

    AP Photo/Steve Luciano

    Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu isn't here for Le'Veon Bell's criticism of his head coach.

    Bell wrote in an Instagram comment that he would "never play for Andy Reid again," and with the news of the post making the rounds on Twitter, Mathieu chimed in when former NFL player Charles James II questioned the sentiment. 

    Mathieu, who has earned first-team All-Pro nods in each of his two seasons with the Chiefs, clearly has had a different experience in Kansas City than Bell did. 

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!


    Related

      Who Signs the Next Megadeal? 💰

      The eight players in next wave of massive contracts ➡️

      Who Signs the Next Megadeal? 💰
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Who Signs the Next Megadeal? 💰

      Maurice Moton
      via Bleacher Report

      Every NFL Team's Biggest Red Flag 😳

      What could derail your team in the 2021 season?

      Every NFL Team's Biggest Red Flag 😳
      Kansas City Chiefs logo
      Kansas City Chiefs

      Every NFL Team's Biggest Red Flag 😳

      Kristopher Knox
      via Bleacher Report

      Biggest Things to Watch at NFL Minicamps

      Biggest Things to Watch at NFL Minicamps
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Biggest Things to Watch at NFL Minicamps

      ESPN.com
      via ESPN.com

      Jerome Baker Gets 3-Yr Deal

      Dolphins and LB agree on 3-yr, $39M deal with $28.4M guaranteed

      Jerome Baker Gets 3-Yr Deal
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Jerome Baker Gets 3-Yr Deal

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report