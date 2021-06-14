Carson Wentz on Football: 'It's Not My Identity ... It's Not My Whole Life'

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Now that he's heading into his sixth season—and his second franchise—in the NFL, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz has a new perspective on what it means to be a professional athlete.

He told Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated he is comfortable enough in the league to view his job as exactly that:

"Being a quarterback, being a football player, is not truly my identity; it's not what I put everything in my value into. It's harder to do that when you're younger, trying to make a name for yourself. But as a man of faith, this is my job, my occupation, something I love to do. It's not my identity, it's not my whole value, it's not my whole life."

Wentz was dealt to the Colts in February in exchange for a 2021 third-round pick (which they later traded to the Dallas Cowboys) and a conditional second-round pick in 2022. He is reuniting with Frank Reich, the current Indianapolis head coach who was the Eagles' offensive coordinator during Wentz's first two years in the league.

The Eagles are ready to run with Jalen Hurts under center, a year after the rookie started four games and threw for 1,061 yards and six touchdowns.