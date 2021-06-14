X

    Seahawks Rumors: Russell Wilson, OC Waldron Been Working for Weeks on New Offense

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IIJune 14, 2021

    Steph Chambers/Getty Images

    Russell Wilson is reportedly ready to go when it comes to the new offense that will be incorporated by offseason hire Shane Waldron.

    According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Seattle Seahawks quarterback has been working with his new offensive coordinator via Zoom, then using what they discussed in his offseason workouts in San Diego. As for Waldron, who was on the ground at OTAs, he was able to "focus on the overall communication between players," according to Breer.

    It's a good sign for the Seahawks, since Wilson spent the early part of the offseason telling reporters he was frustrated, at which point his agent reportedly revealed to ESPN his client had a list of four teams he would sign with should a trade come to fruition.

    Wilson seems satisfied with Waldron, citing his wealth of experience when speaking to reporters Friday: 

    "Shane brings a great versatility. Something that I love about him is he really understands the game in all aspects of it, situationally. He’s been at a lot of different places, a lot of successful places. With Shane, being with the Rams, being with [Washington], being with the Patriots, he brings a lot of perspective."

    The first chance to look at the offseason in a regular-season setting will be Sept. 12, when the Seahawks travel to face the Indianapolis Colts. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!


    Related

      Legends Who Demanded to Be Traded

      @kenyondavid recaps the 11 NFL standouts who asked to be dealt ➡️

      Legends Who Demanded to Be Traded
      Seattle Seahawks logo
      Seattle Seahawks

      Legends Who Demanded to Be Traded

      David Kenyon
      via Bleacher Report

      Russ in Sync with New OC 🤝

      Seahawks QB worked with Shane Waldron 'for weeks' over Zoom on new offense before reporting for workouts (MMQB)

      Russ in Sync with New OC 🤝
      Seattle Seahawks logo
      Seattle Seahawks

      Russ in Sync with New OC 🤝

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Mathieu Calls Out Le'Veon

      Honey Badger reacts to Bell's criticism of Andy Reid: 'These fellas will blame everybody for their lack of success'

      Mathieu Calls Out Le'Veon
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Mathieu Calls Out Le'Veon

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Seahawks cornerback D.J. Reed strong candidate for starting spot

      Seahawks cornerback D.J. Reed strong candidate for starting spot
      Seattle Seahawks logo
      Seattle Seahawks

      Seahawks cornerback D.J. Reed strong candidate for starting spot

      Liz Mathews
      via Seahawks Wire