Seahawks Rumors: Russell Wilson, OC Waldron Been Working for Weeks on New Offense

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Russell Wilson is reportedly ready to go when it comes to the new offense that will be incorporated by offseason hire Shane Waldron.

According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Seattle Seahawks quarterback has been working with his new offensive coordinator via Zoom, then using what they discussed in his offseason workouts in San Diego. As for Waldron, who was on the ground at OTAs, he was able to "focus on the overall communication between players," according to Breer.

It's a good sign for the Seahawks, since Wilson spent the early part of the offseason telling reporters he was frustrated, at which point his agent reportedly revealed to ESPN his client had a list of four teams he would sign with should a trade come to fruition.

Wilson seems satisfied with Waldron, citing his wealth of experience when speaking to reporters Friday:

"Shane brings a great versatility. Something that I love about him is he really understands the game in all aspects of it, situationally. He’s been at a lot of different places, a lot of successful places. With Shane, being with the Rams, being with [Washington], being with the Patriots, he brings a lot of perspective."

The first chance to look at the offseason in a regular-season setting will be Sept. 12, when the Seahawks travel to face the Indianapolis Colts.