Bucs' Chris Godwin Recalls Tom Brady's DM and 1st Time Meeting 'the Friendliest Guy'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Chris Godwin provided some insight into his first interactions with Tom Brady in a guest column for NBC Sports.

Godwin said Brady had sent him a direct message on Instagram shortly after signing with the Bucs in March 2020, noting his excitement to play together while congratulating him on his recent engagement.

"I won't hold it against you that you're a Penn State guy," Brady, a Michigan alum, joked to Godwin in the message.

Godwin also noted his first impressions of Brady in person when the quarterback worked out with his new teammates at a local high school during the offseason:

"Is Tom gonna be a Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan-type, super-locked-in from the minute he gets out there? A real no-BS guy? But I walk up and he’s the friendliest guy. For someone who's so accomplished and as highly regarded as he is, he was humble and receptive to the thoughts and opinions of his new teammates. We helped teach him the playbook, and he was super-receptive."

The instant chemistry seemingly paid off as the Buccaneers went from a 7-9 record in 2019 to 11-5 in the regular season and Super Bowl champions in 2020.

Godwin will return in 2021 on the franchise tag, giving Tampa Bay most of its key players back in pursuit of another title.