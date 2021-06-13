NASCAR Monster Open 2021 Results: Ross Chastain, Tyler Reddick, Aric Almirola Win

AP Photo/Larry Papke

Ross Chastain, Tyler Reddick, Aric Almirola and Matt DiBenedetto are headed to the All-Star Race.

The first three drivers clinched their spot in the field by winning the three stages of Sunday's All-Star Open at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday. DiBenedetto earned his spot through the fan vote, and they will all compete at the same racetrack on Sunday night.

The rest of the All-Star Race field was already filled with drivers who won races over the last year or earned previous Cup Series or All-Star Race wins.

There were plenty of notable names at the All-Star Open, including DiBenedetto, Bubba Wallace and Daniel Suarez.

DiBenedetto won last year's All-Star Open and started the first stage on the second row alongside Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Tyler Reddick and Chris Buescher held the opening advantage by starting that first stage, which was 20 laps, on the front row.

Buescher's advantage didn't last long, as he was penalized for jumping the start. Stenhouse was also sent to the rear of the field for a crew member coming over the wall too soon, and there were cautions for Wallace and Buescher spinning.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

All of that was part of a trouble-filled first stage, as Erik Jones spun out before Suarez made contact with him. That ended the day for both, but Chastain was able to prevail through the surrounding chaos and win the first stage.

There were fewer issues in the 20-lap second stage for the field to navigate, and nobody did it better than Reddick.

The 25-year-old just held off Almirola to earn his spot in the All-Star Race and set the stage for the dramatic 10-lap sprint in the third stage.

That was the end of the disappointment for Almirola, though, as he won the final stage to clinch his spot as well.