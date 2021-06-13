College Baseball Super Regionals 2021: Results, Highlights and Bracket from Sunday

AP Photo/Sean Rayford

Vanderbilt and Stanford already booked their tickets for Omaha's College World Series. A number of teams were looking to join them Sunday.

Below, we'll break down all of the day's results, the updated bracket and the top highlights from a full slate of Super Regionals matchups.

Results

Virginia def. Dallas Baptist, 4-0

Tennessee vs. LSU (3 p.m. ET on ESPN2)

NC State vs. Arkansas (6 p.m. ET on ESPN2)

Mississippi State vs. Notre Dame (6 p.m. ET on ESPNU)

Ole Miss vs. Arizona (9 p.m. ET on ESPN2)

Texas vs. South Florida (9 p.m. ET on ESPNU)

Bracket

For the full bracket, be sure to check out NCAA.com.

Top Moments and Highlights

For seven innings, Rhett Kouba kept Virginia off the board, keeping Dallas Baptist in position to beat the Cavaliers for a second time and advance to Omaha.

But then the bottom of the eighth happened.

Zack Gelof's solo homer broke the scoreless deadlock, and Alex Tappen gave the Cavs a comfortable lead with a three-run dinger of his own, as Virginia lived to fight another day with a 4-0 win.

While Griff McGarry didn't get the win, he was brilliant on the mound for Virginia, throwing seven innings of two-hit, 10-strikeout ball.

Dallas Baptist made things interesting, loading the bases with two outs in the top of the ninth. But Virginia survived the scare, forcing a game three in the Super Regionals matchup at 1 p.m. ET on Monday (ESPNU).