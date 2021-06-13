Denmark Doctor: Christian Eriksen 'Was Gone' from Cardiac Arrest Before Resuscitation

Wolfgang Rattay/Pool via AP

A day after Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen collapsed on the pitch, team doctor Morten Boesen revealed the severity of the incident.

"He was gone, and we did cardiac resuscitation. It was a cardiac arrest," Boesen said, speaking to reporters on Sunday. "How close were we [to losing Eriksen]? I don't know."

Boesen said he was revived "after one defibrillator," which he remarked was "quite fast."

The 29-year-old, who has represented Denmark nationally since 2010, is in stable condition at a hospital in Copenhagen.

Eriksen received CPR on the pitch after he collapsed Saturday, according to Joe Prince-Wright of NBC Sports.

The match against Finland, which was part of the Euro 2020 tournament, was paused in the 43rd minute amid the incident but resumed later in the day, with Finland coming away as the 1-0 victor.

Denmark head coach Kasper Hjulmand criticized UEFA's decision to leave it up to the players to choose whether to continue play.

"Players were in a shock condition," Hjulmand said. "Players who didn't really know yet if they had lost their best friend. And they have to decide between these two things. And I have a sense that we shouldn't have played."

Hjulmand said Eriksen's focus was more on his teammates and family rather than himself after the incident:

The Danish football association released a statement Sunday saying that Eriksen has "sent his greetings" to teammates while he remains in the hospital for further evaluation.

Eriksen, who won the Serie A title with Inter Milan this season and has previously spent time with Tottenham and Ajax, made seven starts through eight Euro-qualifying matches, scoring five goals and three assists.