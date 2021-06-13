Mark Henry Wants Braun Strowman in AEW: 'Interest on Both Sides' After WWE Release

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

AEW talent scout Mark Henry has made adding Braun Strowman a priority for his company, as he explained to TMZ Sports:

"Super high on my list," Henry said of Strowman. "It's not an all Mark Henry decision, but there's already interest on both sides.

"Hopefully by the time he's allowed to wrestle in August, I think the middle of August, then we could have a serious conversation about contractual things of that nature, but right now there's interest on both sides. I love that dude."

Strowman was released by WWE earlier this month, giving him the opportunity to sign with a new organization this summer.

Henry made the move from WWE to AEW himself, and he was instrumental in bringing Strowman—real name Adam Scherr—into wrestling after a strongman career. He will hope the experience could be enough to land the Superstar.

