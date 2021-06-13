Nate Diaz on Loss to Leon Edwards: 'Wish I Would Have Took His Ass the F--k Out'June 13, 2021
Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC
Nate Diaz nearly earned a late knockout versus Leon Edwards at UFC 263, but the veteran ran out of time in his unanimous-decision loss.
"I had a hard time getting going today," Diaz said afterward, per Damon Martin of MMA Fighting. "Congratulations to Leon. I wish I would have took his ass the f--k out."
He also said he would have had more success without official UFC rules:
It ultimately resulted in another loss for the 36-year-old, who has just one victory in four tries since beating Conor McGregor in 2016.
Edwards, meanwhile, put himself closer to title contention as the No. 3-ranked fighter in the welterweight division.
Adesanya Retains His Title 🏆
-286 favorite dominates vs. Marvin Vettori to defend his middleweight title via unanimous decision