X

    Nate Diaz on Loss to Leon Edwards: 'Wish I Would Have Took His Ass the F--k Out'

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVJune 13, 2021

    Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

    Nate Diaz nearly earned a late knockout versus Leon Edwards at UFC 263, but the veteran ran out of time in his unanimous-decision loss.

    "I had a hard time getting going today," Diaz said afterward, per Damon Martin of MMA Fighting. "Congratulations to Leon. I wish I would have took his ass the f--k out."

    He also said he would have had more success without official UFC rules:

    It ultimately resulted in another loss for the 36-year-old, who has just one victory in four tries since beating Conor McGregor in 2016.

    Edwards, meanwhile, put himself closer to title contention as the No. 3-ranked fighter in the welterweight division.

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!


    Related

      Adesanya Retains His Title 🏆

      -286 favorite dominates vs. Marvin Vettori to defend his middleweight title via unanimous decision

      Adesanya Retains His Title 🏆
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Adesanya Retains His Title 🏆

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report

      Izzy's Dominant Win Paves the Way for Massive Rematch

      The middleweight champ with a clear unanimous-decision win in UFC 263

      Izzy's Dominant Win Paves the Way for Massive Rematch
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Izzy's Dominant Win Paves the Way for Massive Rematch

      Scott Harris
      via Bleacher Report

      Izzy Calls Out Whittaker After UFC 263: I'm the Motherf--king King

      Izzy Calls Out Whittaker After UFC 263: I'm the Motherf--king King
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Izzy Calls Out Whittaker After UFC 263: I'm the Motherf--king King

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Winners & Losers of UFC 263 👊

      Looking back at the highs and lows from Saturday's fights ➡️

      Winners & Losers of UFC 263 👊
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Winners & Losers of UFC 263 👊

      Lyle Fitzsimmons
      via Bleacher Report