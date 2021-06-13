Jamahal Hill Suffers Gruesome Arm Injury in Loss to Paul Craig at UFC 263

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Jamahal Hill's light heavyweight bout against Paul Craig at UFC 263 ended with a horrific arm injury that referee Al Guinee appeared ready to let the 30-year-old fight through.

Hill's arm was significantly battered but he continued to stay in the Octagon as long as possible as the first fight on the main card. Guinee eventually called the bout in a technical knockout for Craig at 1:59 of the first round—much to the criticism of multiple people on site who felt the official waited too long before ending it.

The desire of Hill to stay in the fight is understandable. The Chicago native entered the night undefeated at 8-0-1, most recently defeating Ovince Saint Preux via TKO (punches) at UFC on ESPN: Hermansson vs. Vettori last December.

That helped launch him into the light heavyweight rankings where he entered Saturday's event as the No. 15 contender—one spot behind Craig at No. 14.

As much as Hill wanted the win, there will continue to be questions over why the bout was allowed to continue after one fighter had suffered such a gruesome and apparent injury.