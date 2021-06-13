X

    Jamahal Hill Suffers Gruesome Arm Injury in Loss to Paul Craig at UFC 263

    Blake SchusterContributor IJune 13, 2021

    Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

    Jamahal Hill's light heavyweight bout against Paul Craig at UFC 263 ended with a horrific arm injury that referee Al Guinee appeared ready to let the 30-year-old fight through. 

    Hill's arm was significantly battered but he continued to stay in the Octagon as long as possible as the first fight on the main card. Guinee eventually called the bout in a technical knockout for Craig at 1:59 of the first round—much to the criticism of multiple people on site who felt the official waited too long before ending it. 

    The desire of Hill to stay in the fight is understandable. The Chicago native entered the night undefeated at 8-0-1, most recently defeating Ovince Saint Preux via TKO (punches) at UFC on ESPN: Hermansson vs. Vettori last December. 

    That helped launch him into the light heavyweight rankings where he entered Saturday's event as the No. 15 contender—one spot behind Craig at No. 14. 

    As much as Hill wanted the win, there will continue to be questions over why the bout was allowed to continue after one fighter had suffered such a gruesome and apparent injury. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!


    Related

      B/R x Israel Adesanya Exclusive

      @ScottHarris caught up with the champ before he fights Marvin Vettori again 📲

      B/R x Israel Adesanya Exclusive
      MMA logo
      MMA

      B/R x Israel Adesanya Exclusive

      Scott Harris
      via Bleacher Report

      UFC 263 Predictions 🔮

      Our B/R staff make their picks for Adesanya vs. Vettori, Edwards vs. Diaz and the rest of this weekend's loaded main card 📲

      UFC 263 Predictions 🔮
      MMA logo
      MMA

      UFC 263 Predictions 🔮

      Tom Taylor
      via Bleacher Report

      Adesanya vs. Vettori 2 Fight Card, TV Info, Predictions and More

      Here's the entire fight card and schedule with predictions for UFC 263

      Adesanya vs. Vettori 2 Fight Card, TV Info, Predictions and More
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Adesanya vs. Vettori 2 Fight Card, TV Info, Predictions and More

      Alex Ballentine
      via Bleacher Report

      Claressa Shields Defeats Brittney Elkin by 3rd-Round TKO

      Claressa Shields Defeats Brittney Elkin by 3rd-Round TKO
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Claressa Shields Defeats Brittney Elkin by 3rd-Round TKO

      Alex Ballentine
      via Bleacher Report