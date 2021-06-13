Bassmaster Classic 2021: Weigh-In Results and Saturday Leaderboard

AP Photo/Hal Yeager

Through two days of competition at the 2021 Bassmaster Classic, Hank Cherry Jr. is closing in on his second straight victory.

Cherry moved up two spots into sole possession of first place. His two-day total of 37 pounds, 14 ounces is over four pounds clear of everyone else in the field.

Steve Kennedy, who was in the top spot after Friday, dropped to third place. His Saturday haul only consisted of four fish that weighed a total of nine pounds, 11 ounces.

There are a total of five fishermen who have caught at least 30 pounds of fish during the first two days.

Saturday's 2021 Bassmaster Classic Leaderboard

1. Hank Cherry Jr. (37 pounds, 14 ounces)

2. Justin Kerr (33 pounds, 2 ounces)

3. Steve Kennedy (32 pounds, 11 ounces)

4. Chris Jones (32 pounds, 9 ounces)

5. Matt Arey (31 pounds, 1 ounces)

6. Chris Johnston (29 pounds, 9 ounces)

7. Drew Cook (29 pounds, 2 ounces)

8. Scott Canterbury (29 pounds, 1 ounce)

9. Todd Auten (26 pounds, 11 ounces)

10. Cody Bird (25 pounds, 13 ounces)

11. Matt Robertson (25 pounds, 6 ounces)

12. Paul Mueller (24 pounds, 15 ounces)

13. Patrick Walters (24 pounds, 13 ounces)

14. Frank Talley (23 pounds, 14 ounces)

15. Ed Loughran III (23 pounds, 5 ounces)



Full leaderboard via Bassmaster.com.

Cherry wasted no time making his move Saturday morning. The North Carolina native landed a six-pound bass for his first catch of the day. He followed up by adding another one that came in just under five pounds.

While Cherry is in the driver's seat after two days, he didn't have the most impressive haul Saturday. That honor belonged to Justin Kerr, who was in 22nd place when he went onto the water today.

Kerr only caught four fish on Day 2, but they were big enough to weigh a total of 19 pounds, 12 ounces. The Bassmaster Classic rookie was the only person in the 54-man field who broke the 18-pound mark Saturday.

Things didn't go as well for Kennedy. He also caught four fish during today's round, but they didn't even crack the 10-pound mark (nine pounds, 11 ounces).

Chad Pipkens had the biggest catch of the day with a bass that weighed in at eight pounds, one ounce. That was enough to move him into the top 20 overall with a two-day total of 22 pounds, 15 ounces.

Heading into Sunday's competition, the field will be reduced dramatically. Only the top 25 competitors after the first two days are advancing to the championship round.

If Cherry can close things out tomorrow, he will join Rick Clunn (1976-77), Kevin VanDam (2010-11) and Jordan Lee (2017-18) as the only fishermen to win back-to-back Bassmaster Classics.