Jon Rahm Cleared for 2021 U.S. Open After Positive COVID-19 Test at the Memorial

Jon Rahm has been cleared to play the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines next week after testing negative twice and clearing COVID-19 protocol, the Spaniard tweeted:

Rahm was forced to withdraw from the Memorial Tournament last week following a positive test. He had just completed his third round and held a six-stroke lead at the time tournament officials informed him of his test results.

The 26-year-old is ranked No. 3 in the world and is looking for his second top-10 finish at the major tournament after finishing tied for third in 2019.

PGA Tour rules required Rahm to isolate for 10 days, but he was cleared for travel following two negative tests because he was asymptomatic. Had he remained in isolation, Rahm would've been unable to travel to the U.S. Open until two days before play began.

Rahm is already the betting favorite for the major tournament with DraftKings Sportsbook listing him at +800 (bet $100 to win $800), ahead of Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas all at +1200.

This is the second time Torrey Pines has hosted the U.S. Open, which last saw Tiger Woods defeat Rocco Mediate via sudden-death playoff in 2008 despite Woods playing with a severely injured knee that required surgery two days later.

Rahm has typically played the course well, winning the Farmers Insurance Open there in 2017.

He'll look to jump right back to the top of the leaderboard once again as he heads to California to continue his preparation.

