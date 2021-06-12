X

    Jon Rahm Cleared for 2021 U.S. Open After Positive COVID-19 Test at the Memorial

    Blake SchusterContributor IJune 13, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

    Jon Rahm has been cleared to play the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines next week after testing negative twice and clearing COVID-19 protocol, the Spaniard tweeted:

    Rahm was forced to withdraw from the Memorial Tournament last week following a positive test. He had just completed his third round and held a six-stroke lead at the time tournament officials informed him of his test results.

    The 26-year-old is ranked No. 3 in the world and is looking for his second top-10 finish at the major tournament after finishing tied for third in 2019.

    PGA Tour rules required Rahm to isolate for 10 days, but he was cleared for travel following two negative tests because he was asymptomatic. Had he remained in isolation, Rahm would've been unable to travel to the U.S. Open until two days before play began.

    Rahm is already the betting favorite for the major tournament with DraftKings Sportsbook listing him at +800 (bet $100 to win $800), ahead of Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas all at +1200.

    This is the second time Torrey Pines has hosted the U.S. Open, which last saw Tiger Woods defeat Rocco Mediate via sudden-death playoff in 2008 despite Woods playing with a severely injured knee that required surgery two days later.

    Rahm has typically played the course well, winning the Farmers Insurance Open there in 2017.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    He'll look to jump right back to the top of the leaderboard once again as he heads to California to continue his preparation.

    Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), or call or text the TN REDLINE: 800-889-9789 (TN).

    21+. NJ/PA/WV/IN/IA/CO/IL/TN only. In partnership with Meadows Racetrack & Casino. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!


    Related

      Despite a tough finish Saturday, Jerry Kelly is in the hunt at the AmFam Championship

      Despite a tough finish Saturday, Jerry Kelly is in the hunt at the AmFam Championship
      Golf logo
      Golf

      Despite a tough finish Saturday, Jerry Kelly is in the hunt at the AmFam Championship

      Ben Steele, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
      via Golfweek

      Chesson Hadley in driver’s seat at Palmetto Championship at Congaree

      Chesson Hadley in driver’s seat at Palmetto Championship at Congaree
      Golf logo
      Golf

      Chesson Hadley in driver’s seat at Palmetto Championship at Congaree

      PGATour
      via PGATour

      Palmetto Championship 2021: Chesson Hadley Takes 4-Stroke Lead into Sunday

      Palmetto Championship 2021: Chesson Hadley Takes 4-Stroke Lead into Sunday
      Golf logo
      Golf

      Palmetto Championship 2021: Chesson Hadley Takes 4-Stroke Lead into Sunday

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Jon Rahm Cleared for U.S. Open

      Rahm tests negative for COVID-19 twice and gets cleared by health officials after withdrawing from Memorial Tournament

      Jon Rahm Cleared for U.S. Open
      Golf logo
      Golf

      Jon Rahm Cleared for U.S. Open

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report