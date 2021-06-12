IndyCar Driver Felix Rosenqvist Hospitalized After Crash into Wall at Belle Isle

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

IndyCar driver Felix Rosenqvist was involved in a single-car crash at the Detroit Belle Isle Grand Prix on Saturday. He remains awake and alert but was transferred to a local hospital for further observation.

The 29-year-old was heading into Turn 6 when his throttle appeared to get stuck, sending him barreling into a wall of tires that sent his car skyward and pushed the wall back. Officials quickly raised the red flag as emergency crews raced to check on him.

"He was conscious and alert the entire time, never lost consciousness. He was talking the entire time, and he's having some soreness," IndyCar director of medical services Dr. Geoffrey Billows told the NBC broadcast. "He had no loss of sensation anywhere, no loss of function, and we were able to get him out of the car."

The Swedish native is in his third IndyCar season and was named Rookie of the Year in 2019.

As the driver of the Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet, things have been a bit more difficult for Rosenqvist this year. After finishing 12th at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, the Formula E product has progressively found himself with worse results. He completed last month's Indianapolis 500 in 27th place after starting 17th and was in 25th at the time of his crash Saturday in Michigan despite starting 14th.

Rosenqvist was originally taken to the IndyCar medical facility on site before doctors sent him to an undisclosed hospital for further imaging and care. He was seen in a neck brace after exiting his car as he left the track.

Billows said there was no muscular or skeletal damage observed during preliminary exams on site.