Odell Beckham Jr. Even Better Than Last Year After ACL Injury, Jarvis Landry Says

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

At least one member of the Cleveland Browns is optimistic about Odell Beckham Jr.'s ability to play at a high level in 2021 coming off a torn left ACL.

Speaking to reporters Saturday, Jarvis Landry said Beckham looks "even better than he was last year" based on what he's seen his fellow receiver do in workouts this offseason.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski addressed Beckham's rehab during a news conference in March.

"I really don't have much of an update, other than I know he's doing great," Stefanski told reporters. "Our medical people are in contact with the guys he's working out with. As you can imagine, he's attacking this thing. So, I know he's doing great."

Per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, Beckham has been "running full speed, cutting and catching passes" and seems likely to be ready for Week 1.

Beckham tore his ACL during the first quarter of Cleveland's 37-34 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Oct. 25. He had surgery to repair the injury two weeks later.

Before blowing out his knee, the three-time Pro Bowler had 319 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 23 receptions in seven games, averaging a career-low 45.6 receiving yards per contest.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Cleveland will open the regular season Sept. 12 against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.