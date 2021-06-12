X

    Odell Beckham Jr. Even Better Than Last Year After ACL Injury, Jarvis Landry Says

    Adam WellsJune 12, 2021
    Alerted 2h ago in the B/R App

    AP Photo/Michael Conroy

    At least one member of the Cleveland Browns is optimistic about Odell Beckham Jr.'s ability to play at a high level in 2021 coming off a torn left ACL.

    Speaking to reporters Saturday, Jarvis Landry said Beckham looks "even better than he was last year" based on what he's seen his fellow receiver do in workouts this offseason.

    Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski addressed Beckham's rehab during a news conference in March.

    "I really don't have much of an update, other than I know he's doing great," Stefanski told reporters. "Our medical people are in contact with the guys he's working out with. As you can imagine, he's attacking this thing. So, I know he's doing great."

    Per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, Beckham has been "running full speed, cutting and catching passes" and seems likely to be ready for Week 1.

    Beckham tore his ACL during the first quarter of Cleveland's 37-34 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Oct. 25. He had surgery to repair the injury two weeks later.

    Before blowing out his knee, the three-time Pro Bowler had 319 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 23 receptions in seven games, averaging a career-low 45.6 receiving yards per contest.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Cleveland will open the regular season Sept. 12 against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!


    Related

      Browns fans tailgate before Jarvis Landry's charity softball event

      Browns fans tailgate before Jarvis Landry's charity softball event
      Cleveland Browns logo
      Cleveland Browns

      Browns fans tailgate before Jarvis Landry's charity softball event

      jaredmueller
      via Browns Wire

      Dak: Zeke 'In the Best Shape of His Life'

      Dak: Zeke 'In the Best Shape of His Life'
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Dak: Zeke 'In the Best Shape of His Life'

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      Browns Top Five Under 25 Years of Age

      Browns Top Five Under 25 Years of Age
      Cleveland Browns logo
      Cleveland Browns

      Browns Top Five Under 25 Years of Age

      jaredmueller
      via Browns Wire

      Falcons Made a Mistake Passing on Fields

      Why Atlanta should have gone full rebuild this offseason 📲

      Falcons Made a Mistake Passing on Fields
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Falcons Made a Mistake Passing on Fields

      Brent Sobleski
      via Bleacher Report