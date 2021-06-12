X

    Christian Eriksen Stabilized After Collapsing During Euro 2020; Match Suspended

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVJune 12, 2021

    JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP via Getty Images

    Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed on the pitch near the end of the first half during Saturday's Group B match against Finland at the 2020 European Championship in Copenhagen.

    According to Joe Prince-Wright of NBC Sports, Eriksen was "clearly passed out and unconscious" and was given CPR on the field.

    The match was suspended with the score tied 0-0.

    UEFA released the following statement, noting Eriksen had been taken to the hospital and stabilized:

    The Danish FA announced "Eriksen is awake and is having further examinations," per John Bennett of BBC Sport. 

    UEFA followed up the positive updates on Eriksen with the announcement that the match would resume at 2:30 p.m. ET:

    Brendan Dunlop of the Toronto Star described the scene after Eriksen collapsed:

    Sports commentator Alex Jacques noted Eriksen's teammates worked together to keep the cameras off him as he was being treated:

    Multiple clubs, organizations and people took to Twitter to express support for Eriksen:

    Denmark's match against Finland was its first of Euro 2020, which was postponed until this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    The 29-year-old Eriksen is an attacking midfielder who plays for Serie A side Inter Milan. He previously played for Ajax from 2010 to 2013 and Tottenham Hotspur from 2013 to 2020.

    Eriksen helped lead Ajax to three Eredivisie titles and Tottenham to a runner-up finish in the UEFA Champions League in 2019 before winning a Serie A title with Inter Milan last season.

    The Middelfart, Denmark, native had scored 36 goals in 108 career appearances for the Danish national team entering Saturday's match.

