Richard Sherman Waiting to Sign with Team 'That’s Competing for a Championship'

AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth

Free-agent cornerback Richard Sherman recently told Bloomberg's Ritika Gupta that he's looking to join a championship-contending team.

“I want to get to a team that’s competing for a championship, so that’s what I’m focused on and waiting for a right opportunity,” he said. “When it comes, that’s where I’ll be.”

Brad Spielberger of Pro Football Focus ranks Sherman as the best remaining free agent regardless of position. The defensive back recently finished his 10th NFL season (third with the San Francisco 49ers).

The Seattle Seahawks selected Sherman with a fifth-round pick in the 2011 draft. He was a charter member of the Legion of Boom, the suffocating secondary that served as the backbone for the stout early-to-mid 2010s Seahawks defenses.

Seattle cut Sherman following a 2017 season in which the corner missed seven games after tearing his Achilles. He signed with San Francisco and played a pivotal role in the 49ers' 2019 NFC title, which occurred after the team went 13-3 in the regular season en route to an NFC West crown.

Sherman's comments about his potential future destination came amid an interview with Bloomberg that his affiliation with Nurosene Health Inc., which Gupta describes as a "wellness technology company" that looks "to improve brain health."

"He’s serving as an ambassador for the startup, which was founded last year to give access—via an app—to treatment for neurological conditions," Gupta wrote.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Gupta noted that Sherman's own experiences during the pandemic led to his affiliation with the company.

“The pandemic has taken a toll on everybody,” Sherman said. “It’s given everyone a chance to introspect."

Sherman's future Hall of Fame resume includes five Pro Bowls, three first-team All-Pro nods, three Super Bowl appearances and one Super Bowl victory.