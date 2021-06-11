Matt LaFleur: Packers 'Threw Everything' in Offense at Jordan Love During Minicamp

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

After taking reps with the first-team offense during Green Bay Packers minicamp this week, Jordan Love got an in-depth experience with the team's playbook.

Head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters they "kind of threw everything" in the playbook at Love with Aaron Rodgers not present.

The reviews for Love's performance got stronger as the three-day minicamp progressed. Bill Huber of Sports Illustrated noted the second-year quarterback unofficially went 12-of-23 throwing the football and struggled with his ball placement on Day 1.

Per Mike Spofford of Packers.com, Love had "his best day" in a Green Bay uniform on Day 2:

"On Wednesday, it all appeared to come together more, starting with a bullet to ﻿Marquez Valdes-Scantling﻿ on a comeback route on his first 11-on-11 throw.

"From there, he hit running backs ﻿AJ Dillon﻿ and ﻿Aaron Jones﻿ on deep routes from the backfield, connected with Juwann Winfree﻿ on crossing, corner and out routes, and took advantage of a free play with the defense offside to find Allen Lazard deep down the middle tightly covered by two defenders."

Rodgers has remained away from the Packers all offseason, with ESPN's Adam Schefter reporting the three-time NFL MVP wants to be traded.

General manager Brian Gutekunst has said in no uncertain terms that the Packers aren't going to deal Rodgers this offseason.

If Gutekunst changes his mind or Rodgers decides to hold out in an attempt to force the issue, Love would seem likely to take over as Green Bay's starter. The 22-year-old was the team's first-round pick in 2021, but didn't play a snap as a rookie.

Given how aggressive LaFleur and the coaching staff were with their playbook during minicamp, Love could be ready to step in for the Packers if necessary when the regular season begins.