2 Teenagers Arrested and Charged with Crashing Thomas Davis' McLaren, Trashing Garage

AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.

Two teenagers in North Carolina have been arrested after allegedly stealing and crashing former NFL linebacker Thomas Davis Sr.'s McLaren and trashing his garage.

Per TMZ Sports, the Union County Sheriff's Office announced on Friday a 15-year-old and 17-year-old are currently in custody at a juvenile detention center.

Burglary, two counts of larceny of a firearm, five counts of breaking and entering of a motor vehicle and one count of Motor Vehicle Theft are the charges both teenagers are facing.

Davis posted a message on Instagram earlier this week asking his followers for help identifying "either one of these idiots that decided it was good idea to come into my home and go through all of my cars and even steal and wreck my McLaren."

Per David Newton of ESPN.com, police responded to a call from Davis' house at 5:25 a.m. ET on Tuesday and found the McLaren crashed in front of a neighbor's home.

Newton added the suspects "went through several unlocked vehicles on Davis' property and stole two firearms, which have yet to be recovered."

TMZ noted the Union County Sherriff's Office said the suspects crashed Davis' car into their getaway vehicle.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

A 16-year NFL veteran, Davis announced his retirement from the league in March. He signed a one-day contract with the Carolina Panthers to end his career with the franchise with which he spent the first 13 seasons of his career.

Davis spent the previous two seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers and Washington Football Team.