    Lamar Odom on Aaron Carter Fight: 'I'm Gonna Put Him to Sleep Early'

    Adam WellsJune 11, 2021

    Paras Griffin/Getty Images

    Former NBA star Lamar Odom is brimming with confidence ahead of his celebrity boxing match with Aaron Carter. 

    Speaking to TMZ Sports, Odom expects to win the fight in a decisive manner. 

    "[Aaron has been] talkin' s--t but I'm gonna put him to sleep early," he said,

    Odom is the latest former NBA player to try his hand at boxing. Nate Robinson made the transition to the sport last year for a fight with YouTube celebrity Jake Paul. 

    Things didn't work out well for Robinson, who was knocked out in the second round. Odom has spoken about potentially avenging Robinson's loss with a match against Paul when he gets done with Carter. 

    This will be the first sports venture outside of basketball for Odom. He most recently appeared in one game in the BIG3 basketball league with the Enemies during the 2019 season.

    Odom and Carter will square off Friday night at the Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City. Former UFC superstar Chuck Liddell will be the special referee for the three-round fight. 

