    Video: Israel Adesanya, Marvin Vettori Have Heated Exchange at UFC 263 Presser

    Adam WellsJune 11, 2021

    Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

    Two days before their middleweight championship fight at UFC 263, Israel Adesanya and Marvin Vettori had a heated exchange during a pre-show press conference. 

    After the two stars engaged in a war of words, Vettori made a move toward Adesanya before UFC President Dana White intervened to prevent anything physical from happening:

    Saturday will mark the second fight between Adesanya and Vettori. Their first bout was a split-decision win for the Last Stylebender in April 2018. 

    Adesanya has been the most dominant middleweight fighter in UFC since signing with the promotion. He is 9-0 in the division but is coming off a loss to Jan Blachowicz for the light heavyweight title at UFC 259. 

    Vettori is seeking to avenge his last loss. The Italian Dream is riding a five-fight winning streak to earn a shot at the title for the first time in his career. 

    If Thursday's press conference is any indication, both fighters are going to come out swinging to prove that they are the best 185-pound mixed martial artist in the world. 

