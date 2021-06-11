Kenny Omega vs. Moose Announced for Impact World Championship at Against All Odds

Emma McIntyre

Kenny Omega will defend his Impact World Championship belt against Moose at Against All Odds, which will take place on Saturday.

Against All Odds is set to go off in Nashville, Tennessee, but the championship match will occur in Jacksonville, Florida's Daily's Place, AEW's home arena.

The winner of the Omega-Moose match will then defend the belt against Sami Callihan at Slammiversary on Saturday, July 17.

Omega, who is also the AEW World Champion, won the Impact belt in a Winner Takes All match on April 25 at Impact Wrestling's Rebellion pay-per-view.

He took the belt off ex-champion Rich Swann, who was also gunning for Omega's AEW title.