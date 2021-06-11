Kenny Omega vs. Moose Announced for Impact World Championship at Against All Odds

Kenny Omega vs. Moose Announced for Impact World Championship at Against All OddsJune 11, 2021
Kenny Omega will defend his Impact World Championship belt against Moose at Against All Odds, which will take place on Saturday.
BREAKING: @TheMooseNation vs. @KennyOmegamanX for the IMPACT World Championship this Saturday at #AgainstAllOdds will take place at @dailysplace, the home of @AEW, with @TheSamiCallihan challenging the winner on July 17th at #Slammiversary! @TonyKhan @ScottDAmore @TheDonCallis pic.twitter.com/9wXK8Ih7nt
Against All Odds is set to go off in Nashville, Tennessee, but the championship match will occur in Jacksonville, Florida's Daily's Place, AEW's home arena.
The winner of the Omega-Moose match will then defend the belt against Sami Callihan at Slammiversary on Saturday, July 17.
Omega, who is also the AEW World Champion, won the Impact belt in a Winner Takes All match on April 25 at Impact Wrestling's Rebellion pay-per-view.
He took the belt off ex-champion Rich Swann, who was also gunning for Omega's AEW title.
