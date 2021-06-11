X

    Kenny Omega vs. Moose Announced for Impact World Championship at Against All Odds

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIJune 11, 2021
    Alerted 2h ago in the B/R App

    Emma McIntyre

    Kenny Omega will defend his Impact World Championship belt against Moose at Against All Odds, which will take place on Saturday.

    Against All Odds is set to go off in Nashville, Tennessee, but the championship match will occur in Jacksonville, Florida's Daily's Place, AEW's home arena.

    The winner of the Omega-Moose match will then defend the belt against Sami Callihan at Slammiversary on Saturday, July 17.

    Omega, who is also the AEW World Champion, won the Impact belt in a Winner Takes All match on April 25 at Impact Wrestling's Rebellion pay-per-view.

    He took the belt off ex-champion Rich Swann, who was also gunning for Omega's AEW title.

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!


    Related

      Grading Impact Wrestling 📝

      Catch up on all the grades and reaction from Thursday's show ➡️

      Grading Impact Wrestling 📝
      All Elite Wrestling logo
      All Elite Wrestling

      Grading Impact Wrestling 📝

      Erik Beaston
      via Bleacher Report

      💭'Braun Won’t Fit in AEW’

      @BRDoctor explains how it would be a mistake for AEW to sign Strowman. More of your takes in our community mailbag 📲

      💭'Braun Won’t Fit in AEW’
      All Elite Wrestling logo
      All Elite Wrestling

      💭'Braun Won’t Fit in AEW’

      The Doctor Chris Mueller
      via Bleacher Report

      Predicting the Next WWE Star to Jump to AEW

      We list out the current and former WWE Superstars who should become #AllElite

      Predicting the Next WWE Star to Jump to AEW
      All Elite Wrestling logo
      All Elite Wrestling

      Predicting the Next WWE Star to Jump to AEW

      Donald Wood
      via Bleacher Report

      Lio Rush Retires

      Former WWE Superstar announces he's calling it a career after sustaining an injury at AEW Double or Nothing

      Lio Rush Retires
      All Elite Wrestling logo
      All Elite Wrestling

      Lio Rush Retires

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report