    Johnathan Joseph Retires from NFL After 15 Seasons with Bengals, Texans, Titans, More

    Adam WellsJune 11, 2021

    AP Photo/Charles Krupa

    Two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Johnathan Joseph has retired from the NFL after 15 seasons. 

    Joseph officially announced his decision Thursday on Twitter:

    A first-round pick by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2006, Joseph established himself as a starting cornerback midway through his rookie season. 

    After spending five seasons with the Bengals, Joseph left the organization as a free agent to sign a five-year contract with the Houston Texans. He had the most productive years of his career in Houston, making the Pro Bowl in each of his first two years with the team. 

    Joseph wound up spending nine years with the Texans from 2011-19. The University of South Carolina product is the franchise's all-time leader in interceptions (17) and pass breakups (118). 

    The Texans and Joseph agreed to a mutual parting of ways in March 2020. He spent time last season with the Tennessee Titans and Arizona Cardinals. 

    Joseph ends his career having played 211 regular-season games between four different teams. He had 787 combined tackles, 200 pass breakups, 32 interceptions and eight forced fumbles. 

