Greg Olsen Posts Video of Son TJ Sharing News of Heart Transplant with Siblings

Former Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen shared a video Thursday from last week when his son, TJ, informed his siblings a donation was found for his heart transplant.

Olsen announced Friday that his son had completed the heart surgery:

The family has continued to provide updates about the eight year old's recovery, including a personal message from TJ over the weekend thanking people for their support:

Olsen noted Saturday that TJ was "resting comfortably" with all the early signs being positive.

ESPN's David Newton reported Olsen's son had already been through four heart surgeries, including three open-heart procedures, after being born with a congenital heart defect.

In 2013, the family paired with Levine Children's Hospital and the Sanger Heart & Vascular Institute on the The HEARTest Yard, which aims to "support families of children with congenital heart disease."

Olsen, 36, was a first-round pick of the Chicago Bears in the 2007 NFL draft.

After four years in Chicago, he spent nine seasons with the Panthers and one with the Seattle Seahawks before his retirement in January.