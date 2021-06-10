USA Basketball to Hold Men's, Women's Training Camps in Las Vegas Ahead of Olympics

Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images

USA Basketball will hold its training camps for the men's and women's basketball teams from July 6 to 18 in Las Vegas ahead of the Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

The organization announced Thursday it reached a multiyear agreement to stage its training camps at MGM Resorts.

The USA men's team will play the first of its five exhibitions July 10 against Nigeria.

July 10 vs. Nigeria

July 12 vs. Australia

July 13 vs. Argentina

July 16 vs. Australia

July 18 vs. Spain

The women's squad will get its exhibition slate underway July 16 against Australia.

July 16 vs. Australia

July 18 vs. Nigeria

In terms of roster composition, there isn't a ton of intrigue about who will be available for women's national team coach Dawn Staley. The WNBA is bringing its season to a halt from July 15 to Aug. 11 for an Olympic break, thus freeing up the top stars to compete in Tokyo.

The situation isn't quite as straightforward for the men's national team, since some top names will inevitably opt out.

The turnaround between the 2019-20 and 2020-21 NBA seasons was shorter than usual. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver acknowledged in May that will likely be the case this summer, too, so the league can return to its normal calendar.

The Athletic's Joe Vardon reported Los Angeles Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis are unlikely to suit up for Team USA, while Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is only "50-50."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

According to Vardon, Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard isn't a definite yes but "is believed to have strong interest in playing."

Team USA managing director Jerry Colangelo said discussions with prospective candidates are "ramping up" but didn't specify the candidates in question.