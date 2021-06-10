X

    Chris Johnson Praises Titans for Julio Jones Trade and Impact on Derrick Henry

    Tim Daniels@@TimDanielsBRFeatured Columnist IVJune 10, 2021

    Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

    Former Tennessee Titans running back Chris Johnson praised Titans general manager Jon Robinson for the blockbuster trade to acquire wide receiver Julio Jones from the Atlanta Falcons.

    "I wish I could've played there when we had that GM," Johnson told TMZ Sports in an interview released Thursday. "They doing what they got to do to win games."

    The 2009 NFL Offensive Player of the Year explained the arrival of Jones to start opposite A.J. Brown will prevent defenses from stacking the box against Derrick Henry, which will give the two-time defending NFL rushing champion a chance to post even more impressive numbers in 2021.

    "There's no way you can put eight, nine in the box on Henry," Johnson told TMZ. "You got Julio on the outside. You got A.J. on the other side. So, you can't stack the box or anything like that. ... It's crazy."

    He added: "I wish they would have made them moves when I was there. You love that move. You don't want to continue to run against eight and nine in the box. You don't want to do that."

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    When Johnson rushed for 2,006 yards in 2009 to win a rushing title, he did it as part of an otherwise lackluster Tennessee offense. Vince Young and Kerry Collins combined for 16 touchdowns and 15 interceptions while throwing to a group of targets led by Kenny Britt, Nate Washington and Bo Scaife.

    Henry, who came up just 78 yards short of Eric Dickerson's single-season record of 2,105 rushing yards last year, should have a realistic shot to break that mark in 2021 between the new 17-game season and the talent around him preventing defenses from stacking the box.

    Robinson talked about the upside of the Titans offense following the acquisition of Jones during an appearance Wednesday on the NFL Network's Good Morning Football.

    "To have both of those guys [Jones and Brown], with Anthony Firkser﻿, with Josh Reynolds﻿, with Derrick in the backfield, obviously with Ryan [Tannehill], we're just excited about how they're all going to complement each other, the stresses they can put on defenses and make defensive coordinators' job harder to try to game plan of those guys," Robinson said.

    High-powered offenses are the name of the game in the NFL, especially in the AFC with the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens among the teams the Titans will likely have to overcome if they're going to reach the Super Bowl.

    The arrival of Jones alongside Brown and Henry gives Tannehill more than enough playmaking ammo to guide Tennessee on a deep postseason run.

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!


    Related

      Hopkins Surprised Julio Went for Just a Second-Round Pick

      Hopkins Surprised Julio Went for Just a Second-Round Pick
      Tennessee Titans logo
      Tennessee Titans

      Hopkins Surprised Julio Went for Just a Second-Round Pick

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Tennessee Titans expecting Julio Jones on field for last OTA offseason workout Thursday

      Tennessee Titans expecting Julio Jones on field for last OTA offseason workout Thursday
      Tennessee Titans logo
      Tennessee Titans

      Tennessee Titans expecting Julio Jones on field for last OTA offseason workout Thursday

      The Tennessean
      via The Tennessean

      CJ2K Praises Titans for Julio Trade

      Chris Johnson praised Titans GM for the blockbuster trade to acquire the former Falcons WR

      CJ2K Praises Titans for Julio Trade
      Tennessee Titans logo
      Tennessee Titans

      CJ2K Praises Titans for Julio Trade

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      Is Aaron Donald the Greatest Defensive Player Ever?

      @Gagnon explains why the Rams DE could be best do it in NFL history on the defensive side of the ball ➡️

      Is Aaron Donald the Greatest Defensive Player Ever?
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Is Aaron Donald the Greatest Defensive Player Ever?

      Brad Gagnon
      via Bleacher Report